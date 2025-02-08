If True, There Will Be Something Better To Watch Sunday Than the Super Bowl

As we gear up for the highly anticipated Super Bowl showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the referees, for those of us who really don’t care who wins, there’s always the added entertainment of watching the commercials. Every year, companies shell out insane sums for coveted Super Bowl airtime, and some ads go down as instant classics. But this year, the real buzz isn’t just about the game—it’s about a rumored ad campaign that could be truly epic.

Advertisement

According to rumors floating around X, there are rumors of an an buy from Elon Musk to the tune of $40 million, and the rumors are kind of hard to ignore.

Allegedly, Musk is expected to launch five commercials during this colossal sporting event, aiming to illuminate the issue of government waste uncovered by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). While the details remain unconfirmed, the implications of such a hefty investment in ads are clear: they signal a fierce challenge to the prevailing narratives around government spending.

🚨BREAKING: Elon Musk is reportedly spending $40 million on 5 Super Bowl commercials that expose Government Waste that @DOGE has found through USAID.👏🏻🇺🇸



I can smell the panic😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/lTReFYnUPR — Mad Starr (@PatriotInSF) February 7, 2025

DOGE’s mission is straightforward—expose and eliminate unnecessary spending, a cause that resonates in a country grappling with a staggering national debt. While getting rid of wasteful spending seems like something we should all be able to get behind, Democrats are up in arms.

Advertisement

Related: Did a Federal Judge Block Trump's Treasury Secretary Access to His Own Department Data?



However, DOGE has been a lightning rod of controversy ever since it started closing the spigot of wasteful spending on the radical left’s pet causes. Barely a month since Elon Musk got to work, according to US Debt Clock, DOGE has so far touted over $72.5 billion in savings by slashing wasteful spending.

Social media has come alive with speculation that Musk's ads will not only draw attention to government inefficiencies, but could also instigate a sense of panic among Democrats.

Elon and his commercials are the ONLY reason I will watch the Super Bowl!!! — A Self-Governed Life (@sel529) February 8, 2025

Elon Musk bought Super Bowl commercial time with his own money to let Americans know how much money

was stolen from us…. DOGE ‼️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nbEgM7vb37 — PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL NEVER GIVE UP❤️ (@Ihelpu2c) February 8, 2025

Elon Musk is paying $40 million dollars out of his own pockets to do five 30 second super bowl commercials slots exposing government waste that D .O.G.E. has found — Vote RED! (@PetsRescues) February 6, 2025

Advertisement

While many users are expressing their eagerness to tune into the Super Bowl, claiming that Musk's commercials could be the only reason they watch the game this year, others are skeptical.

Elon Musk has not publicly addressed the rumors, which has me skeptical. He’s never been shy to respond to such things, and while he’s a busy guy these days trying to purge wasteful spending from the federal government, I would think he’d probably at least react to the rumors, if not to confirm or deny them, but to add a little fuel to the fire.