If True, There Will Be Something Better To Watch Sunday Than the Super Bowl

Matt Margolis | 5:29 PM on February 08, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As we gear up for the highly anticipated Super Bowl showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the referees, for those of us who really don’t care who wins, there’s always the added entertainment of watching the commercials. Every year, companies shell out insane sums for coveted Super Bowl airtime, and some ads go down as instant classics. But this year, the real buzz isn’t just about the game—it’s about a rumored ad campaign that could be truly epic.

According to rumors floating around X, there are rumors of an an buy from Elon Musk to the tune of $40 million, and the rumors are kind of hard to ignore. 

Allegedly, Musk is expected to launch five commercials during this colossal sporting event, aiming to illuminate the issue of government waste uncovered by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). While the details remain unconfirmed, the implications of such a hefty investment in ads are clear: they signal a fierce challenge to the prevailing narratives around government spending.

DOGE’s mission is straightforward—expose and eliminate unnecessary spending, a cause that resonates in a country grappling with a staggering national debt. While getting rid of wasteful spending seems like something we should all be able to get behind, Democrats are up in arms. 

However, DOGE has been a lightning rod of controversy ever since it started closing the spigot of wasteful spending on the radical left’s pet causes. Barely a month since Elon Musk got to work, according to US Debt Clock, DOGE has so far touted over $72.5 billion in savings by slashing wasteful spending.

Social media has come alive with speculation that Musk's ads will not only draw attention to government inefficiencies, but could also instigate a sense of panic among Democrats. 

While many users are expressing their eagerness to tune into the Super Bowl, claiming that Musk's commercials could be the only reason they watch the game this year, others are skeptical.

Elon Musk has not publicly addressed the rumors, which has me skeptical. He’s never been shy to respond to such things, and while he’s a busy guy these days trying to purge wasteful spending from the federal government, I would think he’d probably at least react to the rumors, if not to confirm or deny them, but to add a little fuel to the fire.

