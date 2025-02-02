WATCH: The DNC's Election Gender Guidelines Are Comedy Gold

If the writers at Saturday Night Live were trying to come up with a skit mocking the Democratic National Committee for its obsession with identity politics, they couldn’t have come up with anything more ridiculous than what actually happened.

During the party’s Winter Meeting this weekend, outgoing DNC chairman Jaime Harrison explained the party’s new rules for electing officers, and let’s just say it’s comedy gold.

“Rules specify that when we have a gender non-binary candidate or officer, the non-binary individual is counted as neither male nor female and the remaining six officers must be gender balanced,” he explained. “With the results of the previous four elections, our elected officers are currently two male and two female.”

“In order to be gender balanced we must we must elect one male, one female and one person of any gender,” Harrison continued, before explaining how this stunningly convoluted process works. “The order of balloting is designed to ensure equal access to the ballot regardless of gender identity.” Because, you know, nothing says “democracy” like a rigged system to ensure equal gender representation for imaginary genders.

The funniest thing is that Harrison laid it all out with a straight face, apparently unaware of how ridiculous his words sounded or how absurd he looked explaining these rules.

“We will first ask members to elect a candidate of any gender on the first ballot. Any candidate, male, female, and non-binary, can be elected on that ballot.” Then the real fun begins. “After a candidate is elected on the first ballot, we’ll have one officer of the three. So we will now—so then we will know which position is filled of the one male, one female, and one Vice Chair of any gender.” Makes perfect sense, right?

But wait—there’s more! The second ballot will also be for a candidate of “any gender.” Then, and only then, will the final ballot determine whether the last spot must be filled by a man or a woman, depending on what’s already been decided.

Have you ever heard of anything more absurd?

Harrison made sure to emphasize that the process had been thoroughly vetted by the party’s “RBC Co-Chair, our LGBT Caucus Co-Chair, and others to ensure that the process is inclusive and meets the gender balance requirements in our rules.”

I think I speak for all of us when I say, “Whew! I’m so glad this absurd process went through multiple committees first!”

What this really boils down to is yet another example of how out of touch the Democratic Party has become. Did they not learn anything from the 2024 elections? Instead of letting party members vote for the best candidates, they’ve cooked up a needlessly complicated system to ensure that every imaginary gender gets a say. The result is a bizarre, performative spectacle that feels less like a political election and more like a leftist math problem.

But to really understand how absurd it was, you have to watch the video of Harrison explaining these guidelines.

I can't believe what I just listened to. The DNC Leader interrupted the party election to tell members that not enough non-binary candidates have been elected, so they MUST now vote for one.



"With the results of the previous four elections, our elected officers are currently two… pic.twitter.com/8CelMVzyE6 — George (@BehizyTweets) February 1, 2025

Given the DNC's priorities, it really does make sense why voters are abandoning the Democratic Party in droves.