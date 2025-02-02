Sean Duffy Destroys Jake Tapper Over DEI Practices Hurting Air Safety

In an appearance on CNN Sunday morning, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy didn't hold back when challenged by Jake Tapper regarding Donald Trump's claims about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices affecting aviation safety.

Tapper attempted to frame the issue by asking Duffy if there was any evidence linking DEI hiring practices to a recent tragedy at Reagan National Airport. What followed was a masterclass in rhetorical poise and assertive communication from Duffy, who diverted the conversation away from Tapper's loaded question and toward a broader discussion of safety.

“Is there any specific evidence that backs up Donald Trump's claims—President Trump's claims—that DEI or FAA hiring practices are responsible in any way for this tragedy at Reagan National?” Tapper asked.

As you know, Trump, rather bluntly, blasted both the Biden and Obama administrations for prioritizing wokeness in the FAA—which, as PJ Media reporting has shown, is absolutely true. In fact, racial preferences resulting in highly qualified air traffic controllers being denied jobs and close calls and near misses have been happening all too frequently at our nation’s airports. In fact, the FAA confirmed that on the night of the terrible tragedy at Reagan National, one air traffic controller on duty was doing the job of two.

Duffy’s response was epic.

“So, Jake, I think the better question is, am I going to guarantee the American people that only the best and the brightest serve in this incredibly important body of the Department of Transportation, that they're driven by safety?”

He then took the opportunity to point out the failings of the previous administration, noting that they were more focused on things like changing "cockpit" to "flight deck" or the phrase "notice to airmen" to "notice to air mission" than on safety.

Duffy was also critical of the previous administration's fixation on issues like electric vehicles and sustainability at the cost of genuine safety initiatives. “They focused on EVs and sustainability and racist roads. Things that don't matter in regard to safety,” he asserted, bluntly addressing the disconnect between social justice campaigns and the core mission of the Department of Transportation. His message was clear: social justice initiatives should not overshadow critical safety measures.

What made Duffy's remarks particularly powerful was his acknowledgment of the Department of Transportation (DOT) as a vast entity riddled with complexities, while starkly pointing out that “the only DEI office that exists in the whole department was at the FAA.”

He noted, “Now, that existed up to a week ago. That’s now gone,” emphasizing the sweeping changes needed to refocus the agency back on its primary mission: safety.

Duffy didn't just defend Trump’s claims; he cut to the heart of the problem: the dangerous prioritization of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) over safety in the FAA under Joe Biden.