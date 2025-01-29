Nicole Shanahan Declares War on Senators Who Oppose RFK Jr.‘s Confirmation

Three of the most “controversial” Trump nominees for his administration were Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. Well, we have one in and two to go, and on Wednesday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will face the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearings.

It’s hard to say how much support he’ll have. Heck, a group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence is running ads against him. How many Republicans will be swayed to oppose him? Who knows? Will any Democrats support him? Doubtful. But Kennedy’s former running mate, billionaire Nicole Shanahan plans to do what she can to help get Kennedy confirmed, and has a message for a bipartisan group of senators: support RFK Jr. or else.

“I urge everyone to call their U.S. senators over the following days and demand they vote yes on Bobby's nomination,” she said in a video she shared on social media. “He is more than qualified. He's proven, principled, and prepared to lead. I'll share a list below of key senators. If they represent your state, they need to hear from you.”

This is her list, which includes seven Republicans and six Democrats, and their office numbers:

Mitch McConnell • 202-224-2541 Lindsey Graham • 202-224-5972 Lisa Murkowski • 202-224-6665 Susan Collins • 202-224-2523 Bill Cassidy • 202-224-5824 Thom Tillis • 202-224-6342 James Lankford • 202-224-5754 Cory Booker • 202-224-3224 John Fetterman • 202-224-4254 Bernie Sanders • 202-224-5141 Catherine Cortez Masto • 202-224-3542 Raphael Warnock • 202-224-3643 Jon Ossoff • 202-224-3521

“Please know I will be watching your votes very closely,” she warned these senators. “I will make it my personal mission that you lose your seats in the Senate if you vote against the future health of America's children.”

There was no mistaking her call to action. She is determined to hold these senators accountable if Kennedy doesn’t get confirmed.

"I will personally fund challengers to primary you in your next election," she warned. This unyielding pledge to support primary challengers for those who oppose RFK Jr. signals a critical inflection point — one where voters demand leaders who prioritize health and wellness over corporate interests and backroom deals.

To prove her point, she noted how she “cut large checks to Chuck Schumer to help Democrats flip two Senate seats in Georgia from red to blue,” and those two senators were Warnock and Ossoff. So there’s no reason to doubt she’s serious.

“This is a bipartisan message, and it comes directly from me. While Bobby may be willing to play nice, I won't. If you vote against, I will personally fund challengers to primary you in your next election. And I will enlist hundreds of thousands to join me,” she said. “Big Pharma and Big Ag have exploited us for far too long. It ends now.”

She added, “You're either on the side of transparency and accountability, or you are standing in the way. The choice is yours. Please choose wisely.”

Bobby may play nice; I won’t. pic.twitter.com/G9SZjZhFYR — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) January 29, 2025

She means business.