Trump’s Plan for Those 87,000 New IRS Agents Biden Wanted Is Perfect!

Well, folks, it looks like Donald Trump has found yet another way to rattle the left. Do you remember how Joe Biden wanted to hire 87,000 new IRS agents? In a move that’s sure to have the Democrats screaming into the air and clutching their pink hats, he’s contemplating deploying newly hired IRS agents to our southern border.

“On day one, I immediately halted the hiring of any new IRS agents — you know, they hired… or tried to hire 88,000 new workers to go after you,” he said last week at a rally on Saturday at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. “We're in the process of developing a plan to either terminate all of them or maybe we'll move them to the border. I think we're going to move them to the border!”

The agents to be hired were meant to be armed officers for the Criminal Investigation Division, a unit authorized by law to carry and use firearms. This division is responsible for investigating financial crimes, money laundering, tax-related identity theft, and efforts related to terrorist financing and willing to use deadly force.

“No matter what the source, all income earned, both legal and illegal, has the potential of becoming involved in crimes which fall within the investigative jurisdiction of the IRS Criminal Investigation. Because of the expertise required to conduct these complex financial investigations, IRS Special Agents are considered the premier financial investigators for the Federal government,” the job posting read.

The “Major Duties” outlined in the job description included “a level of fitness necessary to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job” as well as the ability to be “willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.”

Additionally, the role required candidates to carry “a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”

Yeah, they can totally go to the border to protect this country instead of nickel and dime-ing American citizens with guns to their heads.

It’s hard to say just how serious Trump really was, but let’s be honest, the proposal highlights a critical point: the need for a government that works for the American people, not against them. The left has long insisted that the IRS exists to ensure fairness and accountability, but we all know what would really happen. Nothing good would come of it.

In addition to hiring 87,000 additional agents, Biden’s proposal granted them expanded authority to monitor Americans’ financial activities. This includes requiring banks to report transactions of $600 or more, a significant reduction from the current $10,000 threshold established under the Bank Secrecy Act, which was designed to target drug cartels, terrorist groups, and organized crime.

I’d rather have these people working at protecting our country instead of working for the IRS and treating American citizens like criminals.