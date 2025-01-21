Trump Takes a Sledgehammer to Gender Ideology, Ensures Protection for Women and Girls

Donald Trump’s first day in office has been an epic one indeed. He signed dozens of executive orders dismantling the Biden legacy and restoring sanity to the U.S. government.

Advertisement

Things were so crazy during the Biden administration that Trump had to use an executive order to reaffirm the reality of biological sex and establish that it is the policy of the United States that there are only two sexes, male and female, which are not interchangeable.

As PJ Media’s Sarah Anderson previously noted, this likely means that individuals who got passports with the third “X” gender option during the Biden years will likely need new ones, and they’re gonna have to choose their biological sex, not their fantasy “gender identity” either.

It’s a huge win. But this executive order is so much bigger than that. In this executive order, Trump took a sledgehammer to this dangerous and destructive ideology.

In one decisive action, Trump has addressed the growing threat of “gender ideology,” which attempts to erase the biological basis of sex in favor of a more fluid and subjective understanding of gender. This executive order marks a significant stand against a dangerous trend that has exploded over the past ten years and has undermined the safety, dignity, and legal protections of women and girls.

As Trump aptly states in the order, “Across the country, ideologues who deny the biological reality of sex have increasingly used legal and other socially coercive means to permit men to self-identify as women and gain access to intimate single-sex spaces and activities designed for women, from women’s domestic abuse shelters to women’s workplace showers. This is wrong.”

Advertisement

These ideologies, which blur the line between biological sex and gender identity, put the safety of women and girls at risk in spaces meant for their protection. Efforts to erase the reality of biological sex endanger the very fabric of legal rights and scientific truth.

This order tackles the growing trend of redefining sex and gender, something that is not only scientifically baseless but also deeply harmful to women’s rights. By invalidating the biological category of “woman,” policies meant to safeguard women’s spaces, sports, and opportunities are being weakened. Trump’s executive order firmly pushes back against this erosion, ensuring that federal policy is based on objective truth rather than a subjective, politically driven gender agenda.

Flashback: Trump Will Make America Sane Again

The order requires that the government use “sex” in place of “gender” when interpreting laws and regulations and that government-issued identification reflects a person’s biological sex.

The executive order also lays out new definitions that stand in stark contrast to the left’s push for gender ideology. It describes “gender ideology” as a dangerous belief system that replaces biological sex with an ever-changing concept of self-perceived gender identity. This ideology, which denies the reality of sex, is inherently flawed as it simultaneously diminishes the importance of biological sex while still claiming that someone can be “born in the wrong body.”

Advertisement

This bold action also ensures that federal funds will no longer support initiatives that promote this radical gender ideology, such as the misapplication of Title IX to include gender identity. The order also directs the attorney general to issue guidance to correct legal rulings, like Bostock v. Clayton County, that have undermined sex-based protections.

While it is unfortunate that such an order is even necessary, this is a significant victory for women and girls, truth, and common sense.