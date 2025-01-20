Trump Slams Biden’s Family Pardons: ‘Makes Him Look Very Guilty’

Soon after Trump won the 2024 election, Joe Biden started going on a clemency blitz, granting a full and unconditional pardon for his son Hunter, and then issuing blanket pardons for thousands of other criminals, commuting the death sentences of death row inmates, and then, on his last day in office, issuing preemptive pardons to his political allies and then -- finally, with mere minutes left in his presidency -- members of his family.

Biden issued a “full and unconditional pardon” to his brother, James B. Biden, his sister-in-law, Sara Jones Biden, his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and her husband, John T. Owens. This blanket pardon covered any nonviolent offenses they may have committed between January 1, 2014, and the date of the pardon.

Republicans in the House have been investigating the Biden family’s corruption for over a year, especially their involvement in laundering millions through family-owned shell companies. It seems Biden took these actions to shield his family from accountability for their alleged wrongdoings.

“President Biden’s preemptive pardons for the Biden Crime Family serve as a confession of their corruption as they sold out the American people to enrich themselves,” House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a statement. “Our investigation revealed that at least ten members of the Biden Crime Family and their associates raked in over $30 million by selling Joe Biden’s influence to corrupt foreign entities and individuals in China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan. The legacy media should be ashamed of themselves for covering up Joe Biden and his family’s abuse of power, corruption, and obstruction. The American people have seen through the legacy media’s coverup and the Bidens’ lies, and they know the truth: President Biden abused his public office to create a slush fund for his family. President Biden will go down as the most corrupt president in U.S. history, and our investigation will be remembered as one of the most successful ever conducted by Congress.”

It is likely that Donald Trump did not know about the pardons until after he was sworn in, but we found out his reaction to them Monday evening while he was signing executive orders when a reporter asked what he thought about the pardons Biden gave to members of his family.

“I was surprised that President Biden would go and pardon his whole family because that makes him look very guilty,” Trump told the reporter. “You know, I could have pardoned my family. I could have pardoned myself, my family. I said, ‘If I do that, it's going to make me look very guilty.’ I don't think I'd be sitting here, frankly, if I did that. I don't think I'd be sitting here right now, because I would have… shown that you're guilty.”

Trump is right. Biden’s preemptive pardons for his family effectively served as an admission of guilt. His final act in office confirmed what many suspected—his family is guilty. For years, members of the Biden family have engaged in a troubling pattern of leveraging access to Joe Biden to line their own pockets, often at the expense of American interests.