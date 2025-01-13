Trump's Trolling Will Rise to Another Level During the Inaugural Parade

Donald Trump’s inauguration is a week away, but who’s counting? If you weren’t already excited, the news just keeps getting better.

As you know, Trump has earned a reputation for his masterful trolling, particularly when he uses his opponents’ own words to make them look foolish. He turned Kamala’s repeated claims of having worked at a McDonald’s during college into one of the most memorable campaign moments in 2024.

Advertisement

President @realDonaldTrump working the Drive Thru at McDonald’s! 🍟🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pBeyYmeYFU — Margo Martin (@margomartin) October 20, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala" at McDonald's 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RMeivIPPd0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

And when Joe Biden called Trump supporters “garbage,” Trump rented a garbage truck in Wisconsin, branded it with his campaign logo, and gave a press conference from the passenger’s side window, creating another viral moment that further solidified his ability to mock and disarm.

Happening Now—President Trump is wheels down in Wisconsin…



Everyone say hello to a special guest—A big, beautiful MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Garbage Truck awaits President Trump… pic.twitter.com/bVbvtvhvMD — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 30, 2024

And speaking of the garbage truck, Trump is about to bring the trolling to an even grander scale at his inauguration. According to reports, the same garbage truck that Trump rode in during the campaign, provided by the company Loadmaster, will be featured in his inaugural parade.

“A garbage truck from an Upper Peninsula company will be Michigan’s contribution to President Donald J. Trump’s inaugural parade next week,” reports Kyle Olsen at The Midwesterner. “A source with the inaugural committee tells The Midwesterner a truck from Loadmaster, a firm based in Dickinson County, population 25,937, will be one of 39 entries in the parade that runs down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House.”

Advertisement

The company provided the truck that sparked one of the most viral moments during the 2024 campaign: when a safety vest-wearing Trump climbed into the cabin for a spin around a Green Bay, Wisc. airport tarmac. “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” told reporters from the passenger seat. Trump seized on an ugly comment by Biden when he called Trump’s supporters “garbage”. Andrew Brisson, the vice president of Loadmaster, provided the truck to the October Trump rally and was in the driver’s seat, according to WFRV. Brisson said Trump asked him to take him around. “Started up the truck, blew the air horn, and then Trump looked over at me and said, can you take me for a ride in this thing,” Brisson told the news station. “I released the parking brake, put it in drive and started driving forward. Like Trump said, we just got a few feet, and the Secret Service just glaring at me, waving their hands, telling us to knock it off.”

Trump’s ability to turn his opponents’ insults into stepping stones for his own triumph is a masterstroke, and it will no doubt bring a knowing grin to his face as the parade unfolds. In the end, Trump’s trolling goes beyond just making a point; it’s about flipping every insult into a victory lap. And if there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that Trump’s garbage truck trolling is far from finished — it’s about to reach its most gratifying chapter yet.