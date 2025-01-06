Jon Cryer Made the Most Insane Analogy to Justify Mutilating Children

Hollywood actor Jon Cryer has officially gone off the deep end in his defense of child sex change procedures. During a heated discussion with HBO’s Bill Maher on Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, Cryer made one of the most absurd comparisons imaginable: he likened the increasing prevalence of child “sex changes” to the rise in left-handedness after societal stigmas faded.

Yes, really.

The exchange took place as Maher tackled the issue of how at least 20 states have restricted the barbaric practice. These laws are now at the center of a variety of legal battles, including Tennessee’s legislation, which the Supreme Court is expected to decide in United States v. Skrmetti.

Maher, who, as we’ve reported here at PJ Media in the past, is no stranger to calling out radical leftist ideologies, shared his opposition to child sex changes, arguing that children lack the capacity to make such life-altering decisions.

But Cryer has apparently drunk the Kool-Aid.

“Children don’t know s**t about anything,” Maher bluntly said, pushing back against Cryer’s defense of allowing minors to pursue irreversible medical interventions. He also highlighted how left-leaning countries often held up as models for the U.S. are beginning to restrict these procedures. You can read more about that by clicking here.

Cryer insisted that no parent wants to make such difficult choices for their children while claiming the uptick in these procedures is simply because it’s now more acceptable for children to openly identify as transgender.

“Well, again, the people who go through it don’t say, ‘This is the life I want.’ No parent wants to be in the midst of these choices,” he claimed without evidence.

Maher wasn’t buying it.

“Some kids these days actually do want to be trans,” Maher told him. “It’s cooler, Jon. It’s a thing.”

“Nope, I don’t agree,” Cryer said, before devolving the serious topic by saying in a sing-songy voice, “I don’t agree with Bill Maher.”

Maher highlighted the growing prevalence of child sex changes, which can’t possibly be organic, which prompted Cryer to unleash his disturbing analogy.

“There’s a societal suppression. It’s like left-handedism,” Cryer said. “Being left-handed was surpressed for, you know, thousands of years amongst human beings. But, once, they… apparently it was in the thirties scientists basically said there’s no… there’s no… left-handedness doesn’t actually do anything bad, [and] left-handedness just shot up. People just stopped training themselves to be right-handed.”

Bill Maher & Jon Cryer Get Into a Heated Debate Over Gender-Affirming Care for Kids



MAHER: “You can't rewrite the world so that every baby is just a jump ball.”



CRYER: “Being left handed was suppressed for thousands of years amongst human beings … People just stopped training… pic.twitter.com/t41EAU3f7h — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 5, 2025

In essence, Cryer is implying that allowing children to identify as transgender and undergo irreversible medical procedures before they are mentally mature enough to grasp the consequences is no more consequential than letting them choose their dominant hand. This twisted analogy brushes aside the grim reality of transitioning — where invasive surgeries, powerful hormone treatments, and permanent alterations to young bodies replace a simple decision like which hand holds a pencil.

Cryer’s cavalier comparison reveals a disturbing mindset, emblematic of the lengths some will go to rationalize exposing vulnerable children to life-altering medical interventions. Coming from someone in Hollywood — a cultural powerhouse with outsized influence on social norms — it’s not just absurd; it’s deeply unsettling. Hollywood’s embrace of such narratives risks normalizing dangerous ideologies that blur the lines between affirmation and irreversible harm.

The idea that children are equipped to make decisions about something as fundamental as their biological identity is radical on its own. To equate such a life-altering decision with the eradication of stigma against left-handedness is outright lunacy—a chilling reflection of how far some will go to push an agenda.

As courts and legislatures across the nation grapple with these issues, the stakes are clear: this is about more than policy. It’s about whether society will stand firm in protecting children from irreversible harm or allow itself to be swept further into the madness of ideology run amok.