Trump Goes Nuclear on Judge Merchan and Corrupt Justice System

On Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to express his frustrations about the sentencing hearing in the so-called "hush money" case, and boy, did he not hold back one bit.

"I never falsified business records. It is a fake, made up charge by a corrupt judge who is just doing the work of the Biden/Harris Injustice Department, an attack on their political opponent, ME!" Trump wrote. "He created a case where there was none. Keeps a 'gag order' on me so that I can’t talk about how crooked he is. The Fake News knows all about it, but they refuse to talk. He may be the most conflicted judge in New York State history."

Trump continued:

The accountant testified, with total corroboration, that the records were perfect & totally above board. A legal expense was called, on the books, a legal expense. There was nothing else it could have been called. This was the so-called falsifying of records. I was hiding nothing, everything was out in the open for all to see. Every legal scholar of note said there IS NO CASE AGAINST ME. The judge should be disbarred! This is why people, and companies, are FLEEING New York - A corrupt court system..

Trump then shifted to another corrupt and bogus case against him.

"In another crooked New York case, another corrupt Judge (overturned 5 times on my case alone, & the most overturned judge in New York!) valued Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount," Trump wrote. "And then we have, also in New York, the woman I never met (celebrity photo lines from 30 years ago don’t count!), who was awarded almost $100,000,000. A totally out of control, Trump hating judge, presided. The Biden/Harris DOJ was involved, directly or indirectly, in each of these cases. I won against Deranged Jack Smith!"

Trump was far from done. in a separate post, he wrote that "There has never been a President who was so evilly and illegally treated as I."

I challenge anyone to dispute that statement.

"Corrupt Democrat judges and prosecutors have gone against a political opponent of a President, ME, at levels of injustice never seen before," Trump continued. "Corrupt judges, or judges so blinded by their hatred of me and my political ideology to 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,' are making a mockery of the United States Judicial System, and the World is watching in disgust."

Trump added:

Deranged Jack Smith, the evil and sinister prosecutor appointed by Crooked Joe Biden to “take me down,” was found to be illegally appointed by a CORRUPT DOJ and FBI, and all of his many charges against me were dropped or dismissed. His illegal raid of my home, Mar-a-Lago, will go down as one of the “dirtiest tricks” ever perpetrated by one candidate, a dumb as a rock, Sleepy Joe Biden, on another. With all of this said, I still have confidence that the Appellate Courts will bring JUSTICE TO AMERICA!!!

This is why it is so important for the new Trump administration to do whatever it takes to depoliticize the justice system.