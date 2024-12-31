Another Reason to Be Excited About Trump's Return to the White House

It’s the last day of 2024, and we’re mere weeks away from Donald Trump’s return to the White House. It honestly can’t come soon enough. There’s just so much to be excited about.

While the 2020 election screwed Donald Trump, he left a lasting legacy on the judiciary. Not only did he get three Supreme Court justices, but he also transformed the judiciary by nominating a record number of judges. Trump’s term may end in four years, but his impact on the judiciary will outlast his time in Washington.

Case in point: A Florida federal district court judge recently upheld a state policy banning most sex-change treatments and social transitions for prison inmates, a ruling that highlights a growing divide in how states address transgender issues in corrections.

That judge was Judge Allen Winsor, whom President Trump appointed to the judiciary in 2019.

“The record indicates Keohane receives extensive medical treatment relating to gender dysphoria,” Winsor wrote in his decision. “In addition to the hormone treatment currently provided, the Department makes psychotherapy available to those with gender dysphoria. This is not a case in which the Department simply provides no treatment at all.”

Reiyn Keohane, a male inmate who has been receiving cross-sex hormones and social accommodations in a Florida prison, requested a preliminary injunction against the rule, claiming it violated the Eighth Amendment right to medically necessary care, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). […] Under the policy change issued in September, the Florida Department of Corrections no longer allows inmates to obtain cross-sex hormones, wear clothes intended for the opposite sex or keep their hair longer than male grooming standards. The rule does allow for exceptions on a case-by-case basis if deemed “medically necessary” by a medical professional. Winsor also stated that Keohane failed to prove transgender treatments were medically necessary, according to the ruling. Keohane is currently serving a 15-year sentence for attempted murder, according to previous court documents.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) predictably condemned the decision, arguing that the policy ‘threatens the basic human rights of transgender people.”

Yet the ruling reflects a common-sense approach: providing necessary medical care while ensuring the safety and security of the prison environment. Florida’s policy offers a more measured approach compared to states like California, which has wasted over $4 million on transgender surgeries for inmates since 2017.

Winsor’s decision reaffirms that states should use taxpayer dollars responsibly, ensuring that treatments are medically necessary rather than catering to inmates’ personal preferences. Florida’s policy strikes a balance, providing care for legitimate needs while avoiding excessive expenditures on non-essential treatments like transgender procedures.

This ruling is a clear example of judicial restraint and common-sense decision-making, something we can expect more of once Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office and starts filling vacancies in the judiciary. My hope is he will eclipse his record from his first term.