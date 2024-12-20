Kamala’s Holiday Trip Canceled Over Shutdown Fears

Who knows where Kamala Harris has been since the election? The pretext of her being a co-president is no longer necessary, even though Joe Biden has basically checked out. Just weeks ago, Harris surfaced in a video message to her supporters, where she came across as visibly and audibly intoxicated. I'm sure for her, it's all been a blur as she proves herself to be even less relevant than Joe Biden these days.

Advertisement

However, recent reports indicate that both Kamala and Joe "have suddenly changed their Christmas plans and look set to remain in Washington, DC, this holiday season."

The House failed to pass a Trump-backed spending bill on Thursday evening, leaving the U.S. on the verge of a partial government shutdown. With the deadline set for 12:01 a.m. Saturday and political infighting showing no signs of resolution, the likelihood of a shutdown increases.

"It's a good thing the bill failed in the House," Sen. Chuck Schumer told reporters Thursday evening. "And now it's time to go back to the bipartisan agreement we came to."

Well, maybe not everyone thinks so because, according to The Sun, both Joe's and Kamala's travel schedules were changed because of the looming shutdown.

Harris was due to jet to Los Angeles and land at 11:35pm local time on Thursday night. But, at around midday yesterday, it was confirmed she would remain in Washington, DC. Biden was set to spend the holidays in Delaware but has since returned to the White House. Pictures showed the outgoing president boarding Marine One at the Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle. The president was with his wife, Jill, shamed son Hunter, his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and their son, Beau. Biden was later pictured trudging back to the White House with Jill and Beau. Earlier this week, top Democrats and Republicans had agreed on a bill that would've kept the government open until March 14. Funding for the government is set to run out at midnight on Saturday morning as it stands.

Advertisement

I'd feel bad for them if I cared. Frankly, Joe Biden has spent at least 40% of his presidency on vacation, and Kamala Harris hasn't proven herself to be indispensable the past four years either. I suspect that all this time, she's just been enjoying the perks of the vice presidency and waiting for Joe Biden to resign so she could take over.

For our VIPs: Is the MAGA Agenda in Trouble Next Year?



The original version of the continuing resolution to fund the government was roughly 1,300 pages. The final version, endorsed by Donald Trump, was pared down to under 200 pages. Despite this, 38 Republicans still voted against it, and both sides appear eager to blame the other.

"The Democrats voted to shut down the government, rejecting a clean CR to deny the president negotiating leverage in his new term," said incoming Vice President J.D. Vance. "They’d rather shut it down to fight for global censorship bulls**t. They’ve asked for a shutdown, and that’s exactly what they’re going to get."

Democrats tend to like shutdowns because they see them as opportunities to blame the GOP. I don't know what Joe or Kamala can do, but if they're both intent on going on their final Christmas vacations while in office, they may want to encourage their party to support the CR.

Advertisement

After all, there's a lot of wine waiting for Kamala in California that won't drink itself.