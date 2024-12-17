Trump Raises Alarm Over Mysterious Drones in New Jersey: ‘Something Strange Is Going On’

Donald Trump recently commented on the mysterious drone activity over New Jersey ports, raising more questions than answers. The president-elect voiced his frustration with the lack of transparency from both state and federal authorities, who he says know exactly what’s happening but as of right now are refusing to share any details.

Advertisement

When a reporter asked him for his thoughts on the situation on Monday, Trump responded, “The governor, the government, knows what is happening. Look, our military knows where they took off from. If it’s a garage, they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went.” He continued, highlighting the unusual secrecy surrounding the drones: “For some reason they don’t want to comment. And I think they’d be better off saying what it is our military knows and our president knows.”

The silence is perplexing to Trump, who suggested that the authorities were withholding information for reasons unknown to the public.

Trump also noted that the drones were flying near his golf course in Bedminster, N.J. “I mean, they happen to be over Bedminster. They’re very close to Bedminster,” he said, revealing that the proximity of the drones had led him to reconsider his plans. “I think maybe I won’t spend the weekend in Bedminster. I’ve decided to cancel my trip.”

Recommended: FBI to Investigate Liz Cheney Over J6 Witness Tampering?

Advertisement

I can’t say I blame him. I probably wouldn’t want to take the risk either. After all, the government might finally decide to shoot something down if Trump decided to fly into New Jersey — perhaps that’s exactly what he’s concerned about.

Despite his own suspicions, Trump rejected the idea that the drones could be a threat from foreign adversaries. “I can’t imagine it’s the enemy because if it was the enemy, they’d blast it out. Even if they were late, they’d blast it,” he explained.

I’m not so sure about that. Remember, the Biden administration let Chinese spy balloons surveil U.S. military installations across the country before finally shooting it down over water, once it had completed its mission.

Instead, Trump suggested that something “strange is going on” with the situation, emphasizing the need for officials to be forthcoming with the American public.

In response to further inquiries, Trump declined to comment on whether he had received an intelligence briefing about the drones, maintaining a level of mystery that only fueled more speculation. Does he know something?

Advertisement

JUST IN: Donald Trump says the federal government knows exactly what the drones are up to, says "something strange" is going on.



Trump said he decided to cancel his trip to Bedminster.



"Our military knows where they took off from. If it's a garage, they can go right into that… pic.twitter.com/3SWX6ny2t7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 16, 2024

Trump’s comments have left many questioning the true nature of the drone activity and the reasons behind the government’s reluctance to provide more information. With Trump’s concerns about the proximity of the drones to his property and his insistence that the authorities know more than they’re revealing, the situation remains clouded in mystery.