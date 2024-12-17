AOC Hit With Major Snub in Her Bid for Leadership

It seems Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s star power wasn’t enough to secure her a coveted leadership role on the House Oversight Committee.

In what can only be described as a significant snub, the Democratic Party opted for Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Virginia congressman with more seniority, to take the reins. Connolly edged out AOC in a 34-27 vote, sending a clear message that seniority still holds weight in the party, even when younger, high-profile members push to gain influence.

The position opened up after Rep. Jamie Raskin vacated the role to pursue the top Democratic spot on the Judiciary Committee. Raskin ultimately lost to Rep. Jerry Nadler, but AOC couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity. Instead, the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, which makes these recommendations, appeared to double down on legislative experience over experience as a ditzy former bartender.

Across other committee leadership decisions, seniority ruled in some cases but faltered in others, creating a mixed narrative about the party’s willingness to embrace generational change. In one of the more surprising results, Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota secured the top spot on the Agriculture Committee, unseating two senior competitors, including Rep. David Scott, who has held the position since 2021.

Connolly was supported by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — a true sign of her continued influence over the caucus despite no longer being in leadership. According to some reports, Pelosi was actively trying to sabotage AOC.

For Ocasio-Cortez, the outcome represents a stinging rebuke, especially given her national profile and popularity with younger, more naive voters. It’s a reminder that even in a party with “progressive” branding, leadership positions are still dominated by those who’ve paid their dues and are, quite frankly, smarter than people like AOC.

The Democratic caucus still needs to formally approve the steering committee’s picks, but overturning these decisions is exceedingly rare. According to Axios, AOC isn’t going down quietly. She will continue to push for the leadership position to the entire Democratic caucus.

Ocasio-Cortez remains determined, stating she is “locked in” and continuing to plead her case. Connolly’s supporters argue that his experience and energy, even after a recent cancer diagnosis, make him the stronger choice, particularly with a potential Trump administration on the horizon. However, some saw Ocasio-Cortez as the favorite heading into the week, adding intrigue to the contest.

This leadership race follows a broader trend of younger Democrats challenging older, entrenched figures in committee roles. Whether Ocasio-Cortez can rally enough support in the caucus vote remains to be seen, but I doubt she has what it takes to pull it off.

This episode exposes the Democrats’ ongoing struggle with their generational divide. While some newer faces like Rep. Angie Craig managed to score victories, AOC’s defeat highlights the reality that flashy media attention and social media clout aren’t enough to sway a caucus steeped in institutional loyalty. For someone like Ocasio-Cortez, whose brand revolves around railing against the establishment, losing to a septuagenarian like Connolly must feel like a bitter pill to swallow. Despite her national profile, the party she loves to critique just reminded her who’s really in charge — and it ain't her.