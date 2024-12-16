WATCH: Joe Biden Delivers Delusional Speech at DNC Holiday Party

Lame-duck President Joe Biden took the stage at the Democratic Party’s holiday party Sunday evening, reflecting on his time in office and touting his supposed international achievements. Unsurprisingly, his speech was packed with the usual dose of delusion.

Of course, before Biden spoke, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, First Lady Jill Biden, and Vice President Harris all spoke briefly. I wonder how hard it was for them all to offer kind words to each other.

But Joe Biden really delivered a masterclass of delusion.

If you were expecting humility or even an honest assessment of the state of the country, you haven’t been paying attention to this presidency. Biden’s remarks were a mishmash of self-congratulations, revisionist history about his accomplishments, and a healthy dose of fantasy.

For example, despite the Democrats losing an election that was entirely a referendum on the Biden-Harris administration, Biden stood there and declared, “The one thing I’ve always believed about public service, and especially about the presidency, is the importance of asking yourself, have we left the country better shape than we found it today? I can say without every fiber in my being, with all my heart, the answer to that question is a resounding yes. Yes.”

Excuse me? What? A resounding yes? Is he serious? Let’s recap.

Under Biden’s watch, inflation soared to historic levels, gas prices have been a nightmare for most of his presidency, the southern border is an absolute disaster, and crime is out of control in Democrat-run cities. And then there’s the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan — a fiasco that cost lives and humiliated the United States on the global stage. How exactly is the country in “better shape” now than it was four years ago?

Does anyone have an answer to that question?

Biden didn’t stop there. He continued spinning his yarn: “This country was living through the worst pandemic the country had seen in 100 years. Our economy was in a tailspin. Millions of people were out of work, businesses were being shuttered, schools were closed, and there was no plan for going forward.”

Let’s set the record straight. By the time Biden took office, Operation Warp Speed had already delivered vaccines, businesses and schools were reopening across the country (except in Democrat-run states where lockdowns dragged on forever), and the economy was already rebounding. The idea that there was “no plan” is laughable when you consider that the Biden administration’s “plan” mostly involved extending policies that were already in place before he was sworn in.

And then came the pièce de résistance of Biden’s delusion: “We ran a campaign that’s basically scandal-free. It’s hard to do in American politics these days.”

Hold up. Scandal free? This is a campaign that literally covered up his cognitive decline for years. Scandals have plagued the Biden campaign and administration since the beginning, including the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, the classified documents fiasco, and the DOJ targeting parents at school board meetings. I could go on and on. This is just as ridiculous as calling the Obama administration scandal-free.

Obviously, this was a self-congratulatory speech to an audience that simply wants Joe Biden to pat himself on the back and ride off into the sunset and be forgotten.