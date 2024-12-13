BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized in Europe

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, was hospitalized while in Europe during a trip with a congressional delegation.

“While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals," the statement continued. "She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history. Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to [the] people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe."

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny," the statement added. "She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 82, similarly suffered a fall earlier this week. McConnell fell outside a Senate luncheon Tuesday, spraining his wrist and cutting his face. Despite returning to work shortly after the fall, his office said Thursday that he is experiencing leg stiffness and will work from home.

It was the latest in a series of health issues for McConnell, who is stepping down as GOP leader at the end of the year. In March 2023, he suffered a concussion after a fall, missed weeks of work, and later froze twice during press conferences. He also fractured his shoulder in a 2019 fall at home. McConnell, a polio survivor, has long faced mobility challenges.

Pelosi’s health has long been a topic of speculation. For years, video clips showing her struggling to speak clearly have fueled rumors of her declining condition and possible retirement, though she continues to pursue reelection. Her perplexing interviews have only amplified these concerns. While Pelosi stepped down as House Democrat leader after Republicans regained control in 2022, she chose not to resign from Congress entirely, keeping her future under scrutiny.

