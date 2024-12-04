WATCH: Sleepy Joe Biden Strikes Again During African Summit Meeting

The election may be over, but Joe Biden is still president-ish, and the administration isn't even trying to make Kamala look like the co-president anymore.

It's hard to say who exactly is running the country right now, but I doubt many people believe Biden is the one calling the shots. On Wednesday, he appeared to briefly nod off during a discussion about trains during a summit in the country of Angola in Africa, as the Daily Mail reports:

The president is a train [fiend], having commuted daily on Amtrak from his Wilmington, Del., home to Washington D.C. when he was a senator. He made that point when he spoke. 'Mr. President I'm coming back to ride on the train all the way from end to end,' he told Angola President João Lourenço. He recalled his old 212 mile daily commute between Wilmington and Washington. 'I like trains a lot. So I'm coming back. You're stuck with me,' he noted. America and its allies have heavily invested to refurbish the 800 mile Lobito Corridor, which consists of train lines in Zambia, Congo and Angola. 'Africa has been left behind for much too long. But not anymore. Africa is the future,' Biden said. The goal of the project is to advance U.S. interests in a region rich in cobalt, copper and other critical minerals used in batteries for electric vehicles, electronic devices and clean energy technologies.

Biden used the trip to announce a $2.5 billion U.S.-backed investment in the Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor, a major railway project aimed at improving transportation across the continent. However, during a meeting with African officials and U.S. business leaders involved in the corridor, Biden twice closed his eyes for at least a minute. At one point, his hand twitched, and he dropped something he was holding.

Biden just fell asleep smack in the middle of a summit with African leaders pic.twitter.com/fs692GkE1A — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 4, 2024

Reporters traveling with Biden noted that he appeared fatigued, likely a result of his packed three-day schedule in sub-Saharan Africa. While he did take notes during portions of the hour-long meeting, his voice sounded hoarse and foggy by the end.

Let’s face it: Biden has been figuratively “asleep at the wheel” in so many ways throughout his presidency that incidents like this aren't even shocking anymore. Nonetheless, it's still quite terrifying when one thinks about it, considering the power he still technically has despite being a lame duck who can barely stay awake. Earlier this year, Biden appeared to fall asleep during the Memorial Day Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Biden fell asleep at the Memorial Day address. What in the world is wrong with him? pic.twitter.com/1XyWGtxQbo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 27, 2024

Last year, when Biden went to Hawaii to visit with survivors of the Maui wildfires, video of the event captured him nodding off while survivors were speaking about the traumatic losses they’d experienced.

New video from Maui visit appears to show Joe Biden dozing in and out of sleep. pic.twitter.com/JdoBG6qfpu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 22, 2023

Biden also appeared to fall asleep while meeting with Israel President Isaac Herzog in July of last year.

Such incidents go back even further. He appeared to doze off during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, back in 2021.