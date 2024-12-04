WHOA! Hegseth’s Nomination Is in Jeopardy, And a Backup Is Under Consideration

Donald Trump’s nomination of Pete Hegseth as defense secretary was immediately controversial. He was dismissed by Democrats and the media as being just a Fox News personality, despite the fact he’s an Ivy League-educated, decorated war veteran. In all likelihood, Democrats are terrified of him being confirmed and have stopped at nothing to thwart his nomination, even dusting off the same playbook they used against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by rehashing old, unproven allegations.

Now, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Trump transition team believes that Hegseth’s nomination is in trouble, and Trump is reportedly considering Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a potential replacement nominee in case Hegseth has to back out.

Republican senators who have started meeting with Hegseth have reportedly warned him that he will face tough questioning during public confirmation hearings. They have openly stated he would need to address and overcome allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct. According to a source familiar with the situation, six Republican senators are potentially opposed to his nomination.

Despite this, no GOP senators have yet publicly declared their opposition to Hegseth, and Trump continues to express his public support for him. However, according to sources close to Trump’s team, “the next 48 hours” are critical for Hegseth’s nomination.

DeSantis, who served as a Navy lawyer in Iraq and the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, was on an earlier list of potential defense secretary candidates that transition officials presented to the president. Trump ultimately went with Hegseth. But as Hegseth’s nomination has faltered, that list has been revived and DeSantis is again among the choices Trump is considering, the people said. The discussions are in their early stages, one of the people said, adding that Trump has floated DeSantis’s name in casual conversations with guests at Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida club.

As much as I like DeSantis and believe he would excel in the role, it would be a shame if Hegseth’s nomination is derailed by Democrats using the same tactics they used against Brett Kavanaugh. The coordinated efforts to tank Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination were a troubling example of how allegations, regardless of merit, can be weaponized to destroy anyone a Democrat perceives as an enemy. If Republicans allow Hegseth to fall prey to a similar strategy, it would mark a troubling precedent that undermines the confirmation process for any Republican nominee going forward.

The report highlights that some within Trump’s circle harbor strong dislike for DeSantis, which could jeopardize his chances of replacing Hegseth as defense secretary. Meanwhile, other potential alternatives being considered include Elbridge Colby, a former Pentagon official and ally of Vice President-elect JD Vance, and Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa.

But if DeSantis were to get the job, it could have major implications for Florida politics, leading to a scramble among a bench of ambitious Republican politicians. Already, DeSantis has been preparing to name an interim replacement for Sen. Marco Rubio, whom Trump has nominated as his secretary of state. Allies of Trump have been pushing for that person to be Lara Trump, the president-elect’s daughter-in law, who in March was elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

A spokesperson for DeSantis declined to comment on the matter, while Trump has yet to make a final decision.