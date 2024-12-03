Watch This Democrat’s Reaction When CNN Exposed His Hunter Biden Pardon Hypocrisy

Do you remember all those times Democrats cited Joe Biden’s refusal to pardon his son Hunter as proof that, among other things, Biden believes in the rule of law and the independence of our justice system? These Democrats actually believed him! Those were good times, weren’t they?

Advertisement

CNN's Brianna Keilar put Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) on the spot during an interview Monday, asking him how he feels now, in the wake of the pardon.

“You went out on a limb by backing up Biden when he said there would not be a pardon in July of 2023, just after that plea deal fell through,” Keilar began. She then played a clip of Goldman at the time saying the following:

QUESTION: Do you think a pardon for his son would be a mistake?



REP. DAN GOLDMAN: Yes. And I don't think there's any chance that President Biden is going to do that, unlike his predecessor, who pardoned all of his friends and anyone who had any access to him… And I think you see that in this case, where he kept on — and Merrick Garland kept on — a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney to investigate the president's son. If there is not an indication of the independence of the Department of Justice beyond that, I don't know what we could look for.

Keilar then pressed the representative: “I mean, what does that feel like, watching yourself back then, reassuring people that Biden was not going to issue a pardon for his son?”

Advertisement

“Yeah, and I think that if that plea agreement and that plea deal had gone through, there would be no pardon,” Goldman replied. “That was a satisfactory outcome already fallen.”

This, of course, is a lie. Hunter’s plea deal had already fallen through when Goldman promised Joe Biden wouldn’t pardon his son. But guess what happened next? Keilar actually called Goldman out for lying.

Recommended: Seriously? The Liberal Media Is Actually Denying Biden Lied About Hunter's Pardon

“It had already fallen through,” she pointed out. “When you reacted — this was when the deal had fallen through. And I hear what you're saying about the Kash Patel appointment, but, you know, you took him at his word. So what does that feel like, knowing that he's gone back on it?”

Goldman responded with an awkward word salad.

“Well, as I said, I'm disappointed that after the plea fell through and it became clear about why it did — including Republican congressional intervention in this case, which made this case very unique and very different from any other case — I think that we all, perhaps I should have as well, recognized that this is not the normal prosecution,” he said. “I said many times that if Hunter Biden were not Hunter Biden, he would never be charged with these crimes.”

Advertisement

BRUTAL: Brianna Keilar on CNN just made Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) watch a clip of himself insisting that Biden would never pardon Hunter. She then asked: "What does that feel like?"



They even kept him on-screen as the video played so we could watch his reaction. pic.twitter.com/uC6EM06Ikh — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) December 2, 2024

The look on Goldman’s face as he was made to sit through a clip of his own words was remarkable. The buggy eyes and the uncomfortable body language spoke volumes.