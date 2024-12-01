George Clooney Is Super Angry at Barack Obama, And I'm Just Loving It

After Joe Biden crashed and burned during his debate with Donald Trump back in June, the left, which had long claimed he was sharp as a tack, suddenly turned on him and called for him to drop out. Biden remained defiant for weeks, but soon the big donors stopped writing checks and the party leadership did everything they could to push him out. Even Hollywood got involved. Actor George Clooney wrote an op-ed in the New York Times calling for Joe Biden to step down.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote. "Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw.”

Perhaps the most telling part of this was that Clooney had written this mere weeks after hosting a fundraiser for Biden. Does anyone actually believe that Clooney didn't know that Joe Biden's brain was fried during that fundraiser? We'd all seen clips of Biden at these fundraisers. Barack Obama even infamously had to guide Biden off stage at one. Clooney knew, he just said nothing.

"Is it fair to point these things out?” Clooney contined in the op-ed. "It has to be. This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate."

Well, they lost the Oval Office, the House, and the Senate without Joe Biden, and now Radar reports that Clooney is furious after being manipulated by former Obama into lobbying for Kamala Harris to replace the struggling Joe Biden in the 2024 election. The frustration reportedly stems from Clooney feeling abandoned by his one-time ally after Harris’s defeat, leaving him to shoulder the fallout.

"George is furious with Obama for disappearing after the election disaster and leaving him holding the bag for pushing the plan with his Hollywood pals," a Hollywood insider told the outlet.

"We are not going to win in November with this president", he declared. Biden, 82, heeded that advice 11 days later, ceding his campaign to Vice President Harris. And the minute Kamala's historic bid for the White House came up short, Clooney started taking heat! "Since I'm in a deep depression and feel like lashing out at someone, what's the plan now, George Clooney?" One of his many same-party critics writes on social media. "It's all George Clooney's fault!" Meanwhile, Trump supporters gleefully taunted the uber-liberal star. "Trump should not forget to thank Hollywood celebrities – especially George Clooney", cracked one poster. A political mole told RadarOnline.com it was Obama who urged Clooney to call for Biden – his own vice president – to end his sputtering campaign, fearing the fallout if he did it himself. "Obama and Clooney have been tight for years, and George became Barack's surrogate in leading the charge for Joe to step away", explained the source. "Barack knew he would look like a traitor if he publicly called for Joe to be cut loose. And now, he's trying to walk away from it all. "George feels duped and vows he's not going to be anyone's political water boy anymore."

Once again, we got people on the left trying to save face after the election. Joe Biden was going to lose the election, and so was Kamala Harris. No Democrat would have been able to overcome the political climate created by the Biden-Harris administration with the full support of the Democratic majority they had when they came into office.

Still, maybe some good will gome of this. Perhaps we'll see more Hollywood celebrities realize they shouldn't use their celebrity status to lecture to the public about politics.