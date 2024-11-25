This Trump Nomination Will Make Leftists' Heads Spin

If you thought that President-elect Trump had used up all of his "controversial" nominations, buckle up, because he is reportedly planning to appoint Kash Patel, the former chief investigator of the Trump-Russia investigation for the House Intelligence Committee under former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), to a prominent position within either the FBI or the Justice Department, according to top transition sources cited by Axios.

Why it matters: Patel would be a deeply controversial pick for any leadership role, especially FBI director. Given the hurdles Patel might face winning Senate confirmation, Trump is considering naming him deputy director or to an appointed investigative role within DOJ, the sources said. State of play: A final decision hasn't been made. Trump still could change his mind, including by elevating Patel all the way to FBI director — a move that would send Gaetz-like shockwaves throughout Washington.

"President-elect Trump has made brilliant decisions on who will serve in his second administration at lightning pace. Remaining decisions will continue to be announced by him when they are made," incoming White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios.

The report also indicates that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is under consideration for the role of FBI director, following Trump’s selection of Pam Bondi to head the Justice Department. However, no “consensus pick” has yet been finalized. Trump has also indicated plans to dismiss current FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom he appointed in 2017 to a 10-year term after firing James Comey.

"Kash has a lot of allies who think placing him in a top role would be well-received by the Trump base, and send a clear message that Trump is serious about major reform to the justice and law-enforcement agencies," a source close to the transition told Axios.

Patel published a book in 2023 that Trump hailed as a “blueprint” for rooting out corrupt figures in government, and has been vocal about ending the weaponization of government. In his book, he wrote, “The FBI has become so thoroughly compromised that it will remain a threat to the people unless drastic measures are taken,” though Axios called that "retaliation against Trump's political enemies," because, of course they would.

Naturally, Trump's enemies are worried about this pick.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, speaking to CNN last week, warned against Patel assuming any leadership role within the FBI, saying, “No part of the FBI’s mission is safe with Kash Patel in any position of leadership in the FBI, and certainly not in the deputy director’s job.”

The FBI director role has been fraught with internal conflict. Trump supporters reportedly played a role in torpedoing former Rep. Mike Rogers’ potential nomination after an earlier rumor of his consideration. Trump aide Dan Scavino dismissed Rogers’ chances, tweeting that Trump had “never even given it a thought.”

Recent polling has shown that most Americans approve of the Trump transition.