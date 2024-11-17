Trump’s Energy Policy Will Be ‘Inclusive’ in a Good Way

In a move that might surprise some but makes perfect sense, on Saturday, Donald Trump announced the appointment of Chris Wright as aecretary of Energy and a member of the newly formed Council of National Energy.

Wright may not be a household name, but something tells me Democrats are going to push hard against his nomination.

“Chris has been a leading technologist and entrepreneur in Energy,” Trump said in a statement. “He has worked in Nuclear, Solar, Geothermal, and Oil and Gas.”

Trump continued, “Most significantly, Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fueled American Energy Independence, and transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics.”

Did you notice that Wright has experience with several different types of energy, including “green energy” like solar and geothermal?

Wright may have experience with oil and gas, and Democrats hate oil and gas, but the selection of Wright suggests that Trump’s approach to energy will be “inclusive.”

And you know how Democrats are all about inclusivity, right?

I wish.

For years, Democrats have touted their love for “inclusive” policies. Same-sex marriage? They’re all about it. Boys playing girls sports? Bring it on. Affirmative action policies? That’s their jam. But, when it comes to energy, suddenly inclusivity is thrown out the window. They want supposedly “green” energy only. They want to see oil, gas, and nuclear retired in favor of supposedly renewable energy sources that they say are better for the planet. Especially the ones created by their donors.

Trump, on the other hand, seems ready to show America how real inclusivity works: by embracing all forms of American energy. That’s right—all of it.

The newly minted Council of National Energy, which Wright will be a part of, aims to cut through the regulatory maze and make sure that every type of energy—whether it’s shale, nuclear, or solar—gets the opportunity to thrive. As it all should.

Chris Wright has known and worked for years with Doug Burgum, Council Chairman and Interior Secretary designate. This team will drive U.S. Energy Dominance, which will drive down Inflation, win the A.I. arms race with China (and others), and expand American Diplomatic Power to end Wars all across the World. As Secretary of Energy, Chris will be a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a new “Golden Age of American Prosperity and Global Peace.”

This “all of the above” approach might seem like a no-brainer to most, but for Democrats, it’s practically unheard of. They’re all for a “Green New Deal” or no deal at all. They’ve spent years pushing narrow green energy agendas while ignoring the fact that American prosperity and energy independence depend on a healthy mix of energy sources, including the ones that are the lifeblood of the world economy.

Trump’s energy policy is clearly the very definition of inclusivity—just not the kind the Democrats value. It’s about opening the door to every form of American energy and letting the free market decide which will succeed, rather than picking winners and losers based on partisan preferences.