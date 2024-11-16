Democrat Civil War Escalates As Party Turns on Pelosi

I said before that an intraparty civil war may be brewing in the Democratic Party in the wake of the Republican Party’s tremendous victory in the 2024 elections. And evidence continues to build.

Everyone is looking to blame someone for the loss. Fingers have been pointed at Joe Biden for not dropping out earlier, Kamala Harris for running a terrible campaign, and Tim Walz for being Tim Walz. The party’s problems appear to be getting worse, as Pelosi is now being told to “take a seat” and get out of the way.

Among other issues, Pelosi faces mounting criticism from her Democrat colleagues for publicly undermining her successor, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Pelosi’s recent remarks, particularly in an interview with the New York Times, have ignited a firestorm within the party, with several Democrats privately expressing their frustration.

The tension stems from Pelosi’s comments suggesting that President Joe Biden should have exited the 2024 race earlier. “Had that happened, there may have been other candidates in the race,” she said, fueling yet another round of finger-pointing between Biden and Harris factions.

While the Times article included more complimentary and caveated language than originally indicated, the damage was done. Pelosi, once the undisputed power in the House, has once again sparked divisions within her own party.

Some Democrats are now openly questioning Pelosi’s role, with one senior lawmaker bluntly telling Axios, “She needs to take a seat.” Others, including a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, have said that her behavior is detrimental to the party’s future. “Making scattershot comments is not just unhelpful, it’s damaging,” said the lawmaker, adding, “Hakeem has been tremendously graceful and respectful of her, but I don’t think she is being respectful of him.”

Pelosi’s actions are striking a nerve at a critical moment. After the Democrats flopped hard in the 2024 elections, there’s growing discontent within the ranks. Jeffries, widely respected within the party, has found himself in the crosshairs of those seeking to blame past failures on his leadership. However, Jeffries, in a rare public acknowledgment, has taken full responsibility, telling members of the caucus, “the buck stops with me.”

In private conversations, Democrats have been quick to point out that Pelosi’s attempts to maintain relevance in the party are undermining Jeffries’ leadership. “I understand that this is a difficult transition for her, not being the leader, but she is not,” said a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, who insisted on anonymity.

This growing tension has created a rift between Pelosi and Jeffries’ supporters. While some continue to admire Pelosi’s past accomplishments, others are beginning to view her as a roadblock to the future. “She needs to understand what her new role is,” the lawmaker added.

Ouch.

The escalating civil war within the Democratic Party has placed Pelosi’s future and influence in doubt. Her colleagues are beginning to wonder whether she will finally fade into the background, as promised after losing the speakership two years ago, or if she will continue to meddle in the party’s affairs, further complicating the difficult transition to new leadership.

In the end, as one senior lawmaker put it, Pelosi’s ongoing interference is not just unhelpful, it’s downright damaging. She's a San Francisco liberal; what did they expect? The party is at a crossroads, and Democrats are beginning to question whether their past leader is still the best person to lead them into the future.

I think we all know she isn't.