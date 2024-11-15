Zelenskyy Endorses Trump's Plan to End Russia-Ukraine War 'Sooner'

Many times on the campaign trail, President-elect Donald Trump promised that he would swiftly end the Russia-Ukraine war, and Democrats and the media were quick to mock him and insist he couldn’t do it.

The liberal media has been desperately pushing the narrative that Trump's victory is bad news for Ukraine. "With the reelection of Donald Trump, Ukraine may soon have to adjust to a dramatic reduction in U.S. support that could have a decisive impact on the war with Russia," CNN reported the day after the election. "Throughout his campaign, the Republican president-elect and his running mate, JD Vance, have cast strong doubts on continued U.S. commitment to Kyiv as the war drags on more than two and half years after Russian forces invaded. Moreover, Trump has made comments that suggest the US could pressure Ukraine into an uneasy truce with Russia."

One person believes him: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In an interview with Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne, Zelenskyy said that Trump’s strategy will bring the nearly three-year-old war to an end much quicker.

Here’s the report from Suspilne, which has been translated into English (emphasis added):

Asked whether Trump had demanded Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, Zelensky said: "We are an independent country. And during this war — both our people and I personally in negotiations with the United States, and with Trump, and with Biden, and with European leaders — proved that with us the rhetoric “Sit down and listen ” does not work." At the same time, according to the president, under the Trump administration, "the war will end sooner." "It is very important for us to have a just peace, so that we do not feel that we have lost the best for the sake of the injustice that has been imposed on you. The war will end, but there is no exact date. Of course, with the policies of this team, which will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner. This is their approach, their promise to their society, and for them it is also very important," said Zelenskyy.

The full interview will air on Saturday.

Trump reportedly spoke with Putin after his election victory and warned him not to escalate the war.

Zelenskyy is not alone in thinking that Trump can end the war. According to a report from Politico, "There’s secret relief in some European quarters — and even Kyiv — that Donald Trump might bring the war to a close. And he’s far more likely to get a better deal from Moscow."

And according to a Republican foreign policy expert familiar with Zelenskyy and his circle, Kyiv understands this. Asking to remain anonymous in order to speak candidly, Kyiv now reckons Trump may well turn out to be a better option than Harris, he said. “At best, Harris would have maintained Joe Biden’s approach — that would have been her policy, and it would have amounted to Ukraine’s slow death. And not so slow anymore — the pace of the Russian gains is quickening,” the expert noted. “Also, picture this: Harris having won and Republicans controlling one or both houses of Congress. Under those circumstances, Harris wouldn’t have been able to get any additional assistance through Congress. At least now, with Trump, he can snap his fingers, and the Republicans in the House will vote for more security assistance to Ukraine,” he added.