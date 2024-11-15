In This the Real Reason Why Trump Nominated Matt Gaetz for Attorney General?

Matt Margolis | 10:14 AM on November 15, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Trump’s selection of Matt Gaetz as his next attorney general sent shockwaves through the political world, prompting fierce reactions on both sides of the aisle.

I’ve made no secret of the fact that I have no love for Gaetz. He seems to thrive on controversy, and despite being a loyal MAGA Republican, he has been a bigger problem for his own party at times, like when he caused an unnecessary intra-party battle by triggering the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. 

Advertisement

To be honest, Trump’s selection of Gaetz came out of the blue, and many are wondering why he made it. 

According to a report from Politico, there are some theories about why Gaetz was chosen.

“Pretty much every Hill Republican we spoke with thinks there’s something strange going on here,” the outlet reports. “One theory we heard over and over from bewildered Republicans is that perhaps by picking him, Trump is giving Gaetz an out from the Ethics report (which seems possible), and that Gaetz is returning the favor by becoming a sacrificial lamb who will ease the way for Trump’s eventual pick for AG (which seems like a stretch).”

Politico also points to another theory suggesting that Gaetz “is resigning only from this Congress — so as to stymie the Ethics probe for now — with an intent to be seated for the next Congress come January.”

This theory falls apart quickly, and even Politico can’t reconcile it.

“We find that very hard to believe, both because it doesn’t sound like it would realistically slow the Ethics report’s release,” the outlet notes, “and because House Speaker Mike Johnson has already spoken to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about holding a special election right away—which there would be no need for if Gaetz were planning to be seated in January.”

Advertisement

For our VIPs: What Republicans Should Do About Murkowski and Collins

The first theory seems to make the most sense, as a number of Republicans have hinted that they aren’t likely to support Gaetz—and this opposition wasn't exactly secret when Gaetz resigned from Congress. That he was looking for a way out of Congress on his own terms may very well be the case—even if he fails to be confirmed.

Another theory is that this is merely a loyalty test.

One of the sharpest initial reactions we saw came from NYT columnist Ezra Klein. “Demanding Senate Republicans back Gaetz as attorney general and [Pete] Hegseth as Defense Secretary is the 2024 version of forcing Sean Spicer to say it was the largest inauguration crowd ever,” Klein wrote on X. “These aren’t just appointments. They’re loyalty tests.”

In that way, it’s a test for every Republican in the Senate to see how they respond to Trump’s wishes. It’s also a test for incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who won election yesterday — becoming the conference’s first new leader in a generation, as McConnell steps aside — only to have that news dwarfed by the Gaetz story.

Think of it as Senate Republicans’ version of the Kobayashi Maru — the famous exam in “Star Trek” that presents trainees with a no-win situation. It isn’t meant to be passed; it’s intended to reveal something about the people who take it.

What exactly it reveals about Senate Republicans, we’re about to find out.

Advertisement

I guess we are.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP MATT GAETZ

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Here's Hoping the Dems' Cluelessness About the Election Lingers Stephen Kruiser
Iran's Nuclear Weapons Program Took a Yuge Hit Stephen Green
Has The New Senate GOP Already Proven to Be a Joke? Matt Margolis
Bernie Sanders Is the Only One Who Gets It Right in NY Times Election Post Mortem Stephen Kruiser
Pelosi’s Latest Big Lie Is Too Much Even for the Washington Post Robert Spencer
Trump and the Triumph of Fox News Greg Byrnes

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Being a Good Winner Doesn't Include Cancel Mobs
What Comes Next?
In Defense of Consuming Diverse Media
Advertisement