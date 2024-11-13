BREAKING: We Have Confirmation of Trump's Secretary of State Nominee

It has been rumored for days now that President-elect Donald Trump would nominate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for secretary of state. Well, those rumors have now been confirmed to be true.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that Senator Marco Rubio, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The United States Secretary of State. Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom," Trump said in a statement moments ago."He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries. I look forward to working with Marco to Make America, and the World, Safe and Great Again!"

As PJ Media's Sarah Anderson previously noted, if confirmed, Rubio will be the first Latino secretary of state.

Marco Rubio was born in 1971 in Miami, Fla., to Cuban immigrant parents. His father worked as a banquet bartender, and his mother was a stay-at-home mom and hotel maid. From an early age, Rubio was instilled with values of faith, family, community, and hard work. His interest in public service was heavily influenced by his grandfather, who had witnessed his homeland destroyed by communism.

Rubio earned degrees from the University of Florida and the University of Miami Law School before embarking on his political career. He first served as a city commissioner in West Miami, then rose to become speaker of the Florida House of Representatives.

In 2010, Rubio defeated then-Governor Charlie Crist for the Republican Senate nomination in Florida, and with the backing of the Tea Party movement, he triumphed in the general election, securing the Senate seat he still holds today.

Many will also remember that back in 2016, Rubio made a bid for the presidency. He and Trump had some sharp exchanges on the debate stage, and Rubio ultimately dropped out and threw his support behind Trump.

From his press release bio:

During his first term, Senator Rubio experienced the Washington gridlock. Efforts at reform met tough resistance from extreme partisanship and an engrained elite establishment, both of which benefited from the status quo. Senator Rubio also saw firsthand the communities the establishment had left behind: towns and cities devastated by the loss of dignified work and corroded by a culture that had forgotten the need for faith, family, and community. But those experiences didn’t discourage Senator Rubio—they only strengthened his determination to revive the American Dream for hardworking Americans. Now in his third term, he continues to enact common-sense policies that create good jobs, strengthen communities, and protect Americans from the Chinese Communist Party. In addition to providing award-winning constituent service, Senator Rubio has authored hundreds of new laws, including some that are truly transformational. He led the effort to reform the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and provide health care benefits to veterans suffering from toxic burn pit exposure. He doubled the federal child tax credit for working families. He kept millions of small businesses afloat during the pandemic lockdowns, through the historic Paycheck Protection Program. And he secured generous funding for Everglades restoration efforts. Senator Rubio also wrote and passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which represents the greatest turning point in U.S.-China relations in decades. For these achievements and more, the Center for Effective Lawmaking consistently ranks Rubio among the three most effective senators in Congress. Fighting partisan gridlock and elite complacency is never easy, but Senator Rubio is honored to serve his country and the people of Florida. Every day, he wakes up determined to make it easier for you and your family to pursue the American Dream. He will not stop until American politics is once again centered on common sense and the common good.