WATCH: Left Wing Conspiracy Theorists Think Kamala Won The Election

Matt Margolis | 9:18 AM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

In 2016, the polls gave Hillary Clinton as high as a 95% chance of winning, but she lost. The left couldn't cope with Donald Trump's victory and deluded themselves into believing that he had colluded with Russia to steal the election. In 2024, the polls were wrong again, and while they technically showed a "coin-flip" election, quite a few polls showed Kamala Harris ahead in the blue wall states.

Advertisement

And the left was blindsided again. Not only did Trump win, but he also won the national popular vote and swept the battleground states. To call it a stunning victory is an understatement. To call it the greatest political comeback of all time is spot-on-appropriate.

And once again, the left just can't cope and is descending into madness in the form of election denialism.

"A bizarre left-wing conspiracy theory has falsely claimed that Elon Musk's Starlink satellites were used to 'steal' the U.S. presidency for Trump," reports the Daily Mail. "Claims are circulating across social media that 20 million votes in the election have 'disappeared' and that Musk's satellites were used to interfere with vote-counting machines."

The report notes that the allegations against Starlink "are unsubstantiated with no evidence being produced to support the claims with many voting machines in the U.S. typically not being able to connect to the internet to prevent election interference." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Keep in mind that Dominion Voting Systems was able to successfully sue people who suggested that it helped steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CONSPIRACY THEORIES ELECTION 2024

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: As Team Trump 47 Takes Shape, Lefties Lose What's Left of Their Minds Stephen Kruiser
Election Irregularities Prompt GOP Senate Candidate to Consider Contesting Results Matt Margolis
Oprah: 'I Was Paid Nothing, Ever' by Harris Campaign… So What Was That Million Dollars? Stephen Green
Here’s How Trump Will Purge Wokeness From the Military Matt Margolis
How Will Trump Get Rid of the 'Deep State'? Not the Way You Think. Victoria Taft
The New Trumpers Handbook: What to Expect Now That You're a Patriot Kevin Downey Jr.

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Should We Expect Full, Day-One Pardons for ALL J6 Prisoners?
Advertisement