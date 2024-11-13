WATCH: Left Wing Conspiracy Theorists Think Kamala Won The Election

In 2016, the polls gave Hillary Clinton as high as a 95% chance of winning, but she lost. The left couldn't cope with Donald Trump's victory and deluded themselves into believing that he had colluded with Russia to steal the election. In 2024, the polls were wrong again, and while they technically showed a "coin-flip" election, quite a few polls showed Kamala Harris ahead in the blue wall states.

And the left was blindsided again. Not only did Trump win, but he also won the national popular vote and swept the battleground states. To call it a stunning victory is an understatement. To call it the greatest political comeback of all time is spot-on-appropriate.

And once again, the left just can't cope and is descending into madness in the form of election denialism.

"A bizarre left-wing conspiracy theory has falsely claimed that Elon Musk's Starlink satellites were used to 'steal' the U.S. presidency for Trump," reports the Daily Mail. "Claims are circulating across social media that 20 million votes in the election have 'disappeared' and that Musk's satellites were used to interfere with vote-counting machines."

The report notes that the allegations against Starlink "are unsubstantiated with no evidence being produced to support the claims with many voting machines in the U.S. typically not being able to connect to the internet to prevent election interference."

Democrats are denying the election results. I was told this makes you an insurrectionist and a threat to Democracy.



Literally shaking pic.twitter.com/0rk1BMmtB4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 12, 2024

Elon Musk used Starlink to help Donald Trump cheat to win the election & he must be investigated immediately #ArrestElonMusk https://t.co/12JNij1XT9 — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Proud Democrat (@taradublinrocks) November 10, 2024

This woman just made the most convincing case for Biden to investigate the election. She exposes Starlink. pic.twitter.com/m9hWoDDN5z — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) November 10, 2024

#BREAKING Starlink was heavily involved in the counting of America Elections Ballots

Raising Conflict of interest before https://t.co/fr6vINXt96 the company his owned by #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/Stf2q3FeQf — Fiona Daley Dental Nurse Therapy (@fionagodbless) November 10, 2024

Over 700 Starlink satellites have been taken out of orbit



13.7 million votes missing



Millions receive message that there ballot wasn’t counted



The vote count in VA, NJ, NY, FL, AZ, NV, WI, MI, PA is skewed but trump doesn’t have more votes, Harris has less votes — JoeyBonanno (@RealJoeBonanno) November 10, 2024

🚨 Liberal idiots think Elon Musk Starlink stole the election for Trump…



After 4 years of calling us election deniers, this is the BS you’re going with now?



You people have no shame 🤷🏻‍♂️



Voting machines are designed to function offline, making satellite internet like Starlink… pic.twitter.com/vTFLDLCAtE — RedPillPatriot (@_RP_Patriot1776) November 11, 2024

Liberals on TikTok have become full on election deniers, now claiming Elon Musk helped Trump via Starlink steal the 2024 election pic.twitter.com/aU2Wpgcz37 — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) November 10, 2024

Kamala Harris did not lose the presidency Trump and Elon musk stole it from that sister they was determined to make sure Trump did not go to jail they was going to do anything in their power to make sure Trump won the White House to keep him and his buddies out of the courtrooms — RonSim (@simm38130) November 13, 2024

Keep in mind that Dominion Voting Systems was able to successfully sue people who suggested that it helped steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden.