Election Denier Bob Casey Still Won't Concede Senate Race

Last week, David McCormick defeated three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in Pennsylvania’s Senate race. The Associated Press called the race for McCormick on Thursday afternoon.

The Associated Press explained their reasoning for calling the race that night.

Republican David McCormick cut into Democratic Sen. Bob Casey’s support in Philadelphia and its populous suburbs and built leads in the more GOP-leaning parts of the state, foreclosing the incumbent’s pathway to victory when The Associated Press called the race Thursday. McCormick was leading by more than 30,000 votes when AP called the race at 4:09 p.m., and though there were an estimated 91,000 votes still outstanding at that time, there were not enough in areas supporting Casey for him to make up the difference.

Although McCormick didn’t win in Philadelphia, he made significant inroads into the Democratic stronghold, mirroring trends seen in Republican victories across the country, including Donald Trump’s. For example, while Casey still led in Philadelphia with 78% of the vote, this was an eight-point drop from his previous performance. McCormick won every other region in the state, from the Poconos and central areas to Western Pennsylvania. He also narrowed Casey’s lead in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Casey’s margin dropped to less than one point, compared to his six-point lead there in 2018.

"McCormick is up 30,679 votes with more to come, as ruby red Cambria County is still outstanding," Elizabeth Gregory, McCormick's communications director, said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "While votes continue to be counted, any way you slice it, Dave McCormick will be the next United States Senator from Pennsylvania."

Other news outlets and networks saw the same trends and called the race for McCormick, but Casey's campaign refused to acknowledge reality. "With tens of thousands more votes to be counted, we are committed to ensuring every Pennsylvanian's vote is heard and confident that at the end of that process, Senator Casey will be reelected," Maddy McDaniel, spokesperson for Bob Casey for Senate, said in a statement Thursday morning.

Casey still hasn't conceded the race. On Tuesday morning, he released a video on social media, in which he continued to insist more counting needed to be done.

"Hi everybody, it’s Bob Casey," the video began. "My priority has always been standing up for the people of Pennsylvania. Across our commonwealth, close to seven million people cast their votes in a free and fair election. Our county election officials will finish counting those votes, just like they do in every election. The American democratic process was born in Pennsylvania, and that process will play out."

He continued, "I want to thank the election workers across our commonwealth who have been working diligently over this weekend. Their work will ensure Pennsylvanians’ voices are heard. Thank you."

I'm old enough to remember when denying an election result was a threat to democracy.