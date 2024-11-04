Are You Ready for It? The Final Poll from 2020’s Most Accurate Pollster Is Here

Matt Margolis | 7:54 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Are you excited? Nervous? Just can't wait for it to be over? I hear ya. Tomorrow is the big day, and we all want to know what's going to happen. Of course, no one can predict with 100% certainty, but some pollsters get more credibility than others when they have a record of accuracy. The AtlasIntel poll was the most accurate pollster of 2020, and so when they release a poll, it carries a lot of weight.

And on Monday evening, they dropped their final poll of the election, which includes both national and battleground state polling.

First, Trump is ahead nationally, 49.2% to Kamala Harris' 48.1%

In their head-to-head scenario, Trump also leads.

Like in their previous poll of the battleground states, their final poll has Trump ahead in all seven swing states. 

Trump's largest lead is in Arizona, where he is ahead by 5.1 points, followed by Nevada (a 3.1-point advantage), North Carolina (a 2.1-point lead), Georgia (1.6-point margin), and Michigan, where he leads by 1.5 points. Trump also holds a narrow lead in Pennsylvania, where he is up by 1 point, and in Wisconsin, where he is ahead by 0.9 points.

However, AtlasIntel gave us something new. They've added Minnesota and Virginia. According to their polling, Kamala leads Trump by 5.4 points in Virginia and by 2.0 points in Minnesota.

This poll, like their last one, translates into a Trump Electoral College victory of 312-226.

Again, I wouldn't advise you to take any one poll as gospel. But, since AtlasIntel was so accurate in 2020, I think it's worth paying attention to their polling. 

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

