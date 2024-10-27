Even Foreign Media Sees the Harris-Walz Campaign Is Imploding

Either we're all falling for an incredibly elaborate psyop, or the Harris-Walz campaign is in so much trouble even foreign media outlets can sense it. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Kamala Harris’s campaign is facing intense scrutiny as Democrats worry she’s losing ground in the 2024 race. Her recent week has been plagued by sinking poll numbers, criticism from her own party, and a widely criticized CNN town hall. To make matters worse, Donald Trump had a successful photo op at McDonald's and managed to score an interview with Joe Rogan, which got huge ratings. Harris now trails Trump in critical swing states and in the national polling average according to RealClearPolitics.

Advertisement

Fear is now gripping Harris' campaign and the 'vibes' are draining away as prominent Democratic lawmakers, as well as the liberal media, have been forced to publicly acknowledge the campaign is faltering at the final hurdle. One Democratic strategist admitted to The Hill: 'Yes, it's close, but are things trending our way? No. And no one wants to openly admit that. Could we still win? Maybe. Should anyone be even slightly optimistic right now? No.' While some noted that Harris is taking risks like partnering with Liz Cheney and holding rallies in red Texas in the waning weeks of the campaign, another strategist put it bluntly: 'If this is a vibe election, the current vibes ain't great.' Team Harris was clearly hoping to make gains with her exclusive town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper in swing state Pennsylvania, which was held in place of a debate that Trump refused to participate in. But it was Harris' inability to provide clear answers on both domestic and foreign policy, and trademark meandering responses throughout the 90-minute session that had even CNN's left-leaning panelists ripping her afterwards.

Some of Kamala Harris’s responses in the town hall were panned by her fellow Democrats, particularly when she agreed with former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly’s assertion that Trump desired to govern like a fascist. “Yes, I do,” she echoed, aligning with Joe Biden’s view on the matter.

Advertisement

This prompted strong criticism from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who, at a press conference, countered, “My answer is ‘No’” to such comparisons. Adams condemned the rhetoric linking Trump to Adolf Hitler and urged Harris to tone down the conversation. He emphasized, “I know what Hitler has done, and I know what a fascist regime looks like,” calling for a more measured dialogue. Meanwhile, liberals are feeling increasingly disheartened as Trump’s interview with Joe Rogan garnered an impressive 17 million YouTube views within 24 hours (and has now reached 28 million). Kamala's interview on the sex podcast "Call Her Daddy" has only reached 685,000 views over two weeks.

The Harris-Walz campaign now must grapple with having made serious missteps over the past few weeks. These mistakes have not gone unnoticed, and one can't help but wonder if they have enough to turn this around. Chances are, they don't. Sure, there will be some more bogus October surprise hit pieces to come—there always are—but they're not going to have the impact the Harris-Walz campaign hopes for this close to the election, and so far, the stories that have come out don't seem to be resonating like they have in the past because people are seeing them for what they really are.

Advertisement

So, yeah, they should be panicking.