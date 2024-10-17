Team Harris Knows the Fox News Interview Was a Disaster

I could tell within 30 seconds that the Harris-Walz campaign was going to regret having Kamala do an interview on Fox News. Frankly, based on what we know now, they were clearly regretting the decision before the interview started. As we reported last night, Bret Baier revealed that the Harris campaign conspicuously showed up late for the interview and then desperately tried to end it early.

Advertisement

Naturally, Harris allies in the media have been trying hard to spin the interview as a positive for her, but the real reason you can tell that Kamala's supporters know the interview was a disaster is how they're complaining about it.

"I think Trump refused to debate Kamala Harris again. So, Harris did the next best thing. She booked a debate on Fox News, and that's what this was tonight. She essentially walked into a Trump campaign field office," lamented CNN's Brian Stelter.

Today Kamala Harris essentially walked into a Trump campaign field office and said "ask me anything." pic.twitter.com/odB1Nu1IAs — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 17, 2024

The CNN panel also moaned about the fact that the first questions of the interview were about immigration and not the economy.

And then they complained that there were no questions about abortion.

"Well, there was a real focus on immigration, right? The economy didn't come up until minute number 12," Stelter observed. "Abortion never came up as a top issue."

"The economy is the top issue in every—all seven swing states," noted S.E. Cupp.

"But that's a great point, that abortion didn't come up," Kaitlan Collins agreed.

Fox anchor Bret Baier began his Kamala Harris interview by asking about immigration – no surprise since Fox and Trump have prioritized the border issue for years. The economy only came up about 12 minutes in, and abortion never came up at all pic.twitter.com/6CY9vCWVDO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 17, 2024

Advertisement

Well, as we know, Kamala Harris arrived late and cut the interview short, and between that and Kamala's blatant filibustering, Bret Baier said he had a lot more questions to ask.

A former top aide to Kamala Harris, Symone Sanders Townsend, who is now a host at MSNBC, also blasted Bret Baier over the questions he asked, claiming they came "straight out of a proverbial Trump/Vance press release."

But on the tone, I have sat in the room for a number of interviews with VP Harris and they have been tough. I’ve never witnessed what I witnessed tonight though. The interviewer wasn’t themselves - instead he was rude, misleading and pulled questions straight out of a proverbial… — Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) October 16, 2024

How rich, right? How many times has Trump done combative interviews with unfriendly networks? Like all the time. Heck, his interview at the Economic Club of Chicago on Tuesday was extremely combative. You had an anti-Trump interviewer, Bloomberg’s John Micklethwait, literally disputing Trump at every turn.

Related: Did Kamala's Fox News Meltdown Just End Her Campaign?

The difference? Trump was able to handle himself. He had the answers. He wasn't trying to remember a scripted response like Kamala Harris was. Kamala Harris clearly didn't win the night when her allies were out there complaining about how unfair the questions were. That is what Trump endures in every single interview and debate.

Advertisement

Kamala, however, has limited herself to softball interviews for so long that she was clearly unprepared to be challenged when she didn't answer a question, and it showed.

There's a reason why Trump supporters loved his interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, and why Kamala supporters hated her interview on Fox News.