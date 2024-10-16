Joe Scarborough Just Proved That He’s Living in an Alternate Reality

Last week, Mika Brzezinski, the co-host of “Morning Joe,” fought back tears while discussing the growing anxiety within the Democratic Party about Kamala Harris's campaign. “There’s this fear that Donald Trump is poised for victory,” she said.

“I think it's fair for Democrats to be incredibly depressed. I think it's fair for them to be discouraged. I think it's fair for them to explore whether Kamala Harris should be doing more. Feel free to do that. These things are all legitimate,” she continued. “I don't know what more she can do, especially given what happened, though, in 2016. Because that was a trauma for anybody who loves this country and a trauma that didn't end that day.”

The panic in her voice and face was undeniable. She was fighting back tears, and there was a reason for that. Kamala has been underperforming in the polls compared to Joe Biden in 2020 and Hillary Clinton in 2016, and nothing she's tried has managed to change that.

20 days until Election Day! Here’s how the 2024 presidential race looks compared to the same date during the 2020 and 2016 elections, according to the RCP poll averages. pic.twitter.com/hscPfzV9wl — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) October 16, 2024

To make the situation worse for Kamala and her allies in the media, the polls are now trending more toward Donald Trump. Well, not if you ask Brzezinski's husband, Joe Scarborough, who, on Wednesday, claimed that things couldn't be better for the Harris-Walz campaign.

“You look at the national polls, they’re all breaking in our direction,” Scarborough said, referencing recent polls from NBC, CBS, and ABC. He pointed out that the TIPP National Tracking Poll, which he called “the most accurate poll in 2020,” showed Harris with a three-point lead nationally. “That lead this morning goes to +4,” he added, claiming that the momentum right now is with Kamala, not Trump.

Despite his efforts to cheerlead for Kamala, he had to concede that "this is gonna be a very close race," and that we’re "not gonna know who’s winning until the very end.”

Naturally, he urged Democrats to stay focused and stop criticizing the Harris campaign: “When you start seeing real numbers, like what’s going on in Georgia, suddenly you feel like telling Democrats that are bitching and moaning… calm down. Victory is in sight in less than three weeks. If you go out, work hard, and do your job, the opponent is imploding, and Harris is doing better than ever.”

Scarborough: Kamala “Victory is in Sight” — Trump “Imploding."



This is the same propagandist who told you "this is the best Biden ever" right before Biden was forced out by a coup.



Scarborough cites new national polling for his claims that a Kamala victory is at hand, and Trump… pic.twitter.com/PkI6dxmiCK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 16, 2024

So what happened? Something tells me that the MSNBC audience cares so much more about hearing what it wants to hear that Joe Scarborough had to come in and give the exact opposite assessment of the state of the race as his wife gave last week.

What makes me laugh about Scarborough is that he basically proved Mark Halperin right. Last week, Halperin noted that the polls don’t look very good for Kamala and then spoke directly to her supporters watching.

“You're welcome to put your head in the sand about it,” he told them. “If you wanna go watch MSNBC primetime and hear how great things are going for the Harris campaign, you're welcome to do that.”

The left knows that it'll get the most rosy assessments of the campaign from MSNBC, and that's why it goes there. So Scarborough had to clean up after his wife and push the narrative that Kamala is just crushing it right now.

Obviously, she's not. Does that mean she can't win? No. But the signs of panic for her campaign are obvious, and Scarborough must know this but is just trying to appease his viewers who want to hear that everything is just fine and dandy.