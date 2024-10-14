Even the Liberal Media Is Talking About a 'Landslide' Victory for Trump

The mainstream media has long been a cheerleader for the Democrats. Its coverage of Donald Trump is overwhelmingly negative, while its coverage of Kamala Harris is so positive and glowing that it could blind you. The media will also give extensive coverage to any poll that shows Harris ahead and dismiss or even ignore polls that look good for Trump. However, in the past week or so, there's been an attitude change as polls have shifted to Trump.

Last week, Mika Brzezinski, the co-host of “Morning Joe,” admitted that “There’s this fear that Donald Trump is poised for victory" because nothing Harris has done in recent weeks has been able to move the needle in her direction.

“I think it's fair for Democrats to be incredibly depressed. I think it's fair for them to be discouraged. I think it's fair for them to explore whether Kamala Harris should be doing more. Feel free to do that. These things are all legitimate,” Brzezinski continued. “I don't know what more she can do, especially given what happened, though, in 2016. Because that was a trauma for anybody who loves this country and a trauma that didn't end that day.”

She's right. Polls are showing that this is a toss-up race, and if the polls are off like they were in 2020 or 2016, the election looks really good for Trump. But the situation may be even tougher for Kamala because the mainstream media is now even talking about a potential landslide victory for Trump.

"With just a month remaining until the election, polls in all seven battleground states show the race within the margin of error, leaving the door open for either candidate to potentially sweep all key swing states," reports Newsweek. "While Harris maintains a slim national lead of 2 to 3 points and holds an edge in four swing states, recent polling has shifted more favorably for Trump."

Newsweek cited recent polling showing Trump ahead nationally and in the swing states. Nate Silver's election model has also shown that the momentum is clearly with Trump right now.

"This momentum," Newsweek says, "raises the possibility of a landslide victory for Trump."

"But what constitutes a landslide?" Newsweek asks. "There is no precise definition, but political scientist Gerald Hill told the Associated Press that 'it usually means exceeding expectations and being somewhat overwhelming.'"

If we mean one candidate winning at least 100 more Electoral College votes than their opponent, there have been seven landslide election victories over the past 50 years.

To achieve this, Trump would have to win all seven battleground states and flip one state that Democrats won last time. According to poll tracker FiveThirtyEight, the closest race after the swing states that Democrats won last time would be Minnesota. Trump nearly won Minnesota in 2016 and is within striking distance this time, with Harris currently leading by 5.9 points. Meanwhile, online betting platform Polymarket shows that Trump has a 10 percent chance of winning Minnesota in November. If this happened, and Trump won all the swing states, the former president would win 322 Electoral College votes to Harris' 216, constituting a landslide victory.

This is hardly a reason to get complacent, but I do think it's telling when the liberal media is once again talking about a Trump landslide like it was when Biden was the nominee.