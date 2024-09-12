If True, the ABC News Presidential Debate Could Be Rocked by Explosive Scandal

Anyone who watched the presidential debate hosted by ABC News on Tuesday knows that the moderators were biased and repeatedly fact-checked Trump while letting Kamala Harris's lies go unchallenged. We kind of expected that to happen, as the bias and conflicts of interests of the moderators and the network as a whole were well established.

However, there are reports now that an ABC News whistleblower is about to come forward with evidence that Kamala was given sample questions before the debate.

BOMBSHELL REPORT: ABC whistleblower to reveal Harris campaign was given SAMPLE QUESTIONS that were essentially the same questions that were given during the debate..



Reports also indicate they were provided SEPERATE ASSURANCES Trump would be fact checked and Harris would NOT.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 12, 2024

The reports appear to originate from this post from an X/Twitter user who says he or she will release "an affidavit from an ABC whistleblower regarding the debate."

I will be releasing an affidavit from an ABC whistleblower regarding the debate. I have just signed a non-disclosure agreement with the attorney of the whistleblower. The affidavit states how the Harris campaign was given sample question which were essentially the same questions… — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) September 12, 2024

"I have just signed a non-disclosure agreement with the attorney of the whistleblower," the post claims. "The affidavit states how the Harris campaign was given sample question which were essentially the same questions that were given during the debate and separate assurances of fact checking Donald Trump and that she would NOT be fact checked. Accordingly, the affidavit states several other factors that were built into the debate to give Kamala a significant advantage."

The post continues, "I have seen and read the affidavit and after the attorney blacks out the name of the whistleblower and other information that could dox the whistleblower, I will release the full affidavit. I will be releasing the affidavit before the weekend is out."

This wouldn't be the first time that a left-leaning network helped a Democrat's presidential campaign this way. In 2016, Donna Brazile, the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and a CNN contributor, provided Hillary Clinton's campaign with advance access to questions for Democratic campaign events hosted by CNN.

That said, I'm skeptical. If such a whistleblower exists, the individual would likely speak with someone well-known with a reputation that people would trust or negotiate with a news network. Who is this X/Twitter user and why is he getting this scoop?

There were problems with the debate, for sure. There were conflicts of interest, and the unprecedented bias of the moderators, but what advantage would having the debate questions in advance really give? Each candidate knows the important issues of the election and would thus know what topics would be covered based on that alone.

Further, remember that the first question Kamala got was about the economy and about whether people are better off today more than they were four years ago. She punted. She didn't answer the question and was clearly not prepared for it.

So, frankly, I don't believe this report. I want to see receipts. Until then, don't fall for it. If we get the receipts, we'll go from there. That said, there are people on both sides of the aisle who say the debate was, in fact "rigged."

On Thursday, Mark Penn, a former senior adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, called on ABC to launch a formal internal investigation into its news division's handling of this week's presidential debate. Penn raised concerns about potential efforts of "rigging the outcome of this debate."

"I don't know what they told the Harris campaign. I think the day after, suspicion here is really quite high, and I think a review of all their internal texts and emails really should be done by an independent party to find out to what extent they were planning on, in effect, you know, fact-checking just one candidate and in effect, rigging the outcome of this debate. I think the situation demands nothing less than that," he said.