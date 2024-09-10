WOW! Even CNN Thinks Kamala Harris’s Record Is Extreme

We’ve been calling out Kamala Harris for being the most radical candidate Democrats have ever nominated, but somehow, it means something different when even CNN is raising eyebrows about her extreme policy positions.

Frankly, that tells you that something’s just not right about her.

During a recent broadcast, CNN’s Erin Burnett highlighted how Harris’s 2019 stance on key issues was so far left it was hard to imagine her policies ever gaining mainstream traction.

Burnett opened the segment by noting the discovery: "In 2019, in what K File found, she said she would cut funding to ICE, writing quote, 'our immigrant detention system is out of control, and I believe we must end the unfair incarceration of thousands of individuals, families, and children.'" Harris even bragged that she was “one of the first senators after President Trump was elected to advocate for a decrease in funding to ICE.” Now, of course, she’s trying to reinvent herself as being as strong on border security.

The investigation by K File’s Andrew Kaczynski paints an even more damning picture of Harris’s record.

As Kaczynski said during the segment, Harris’s answers to a 2019 ACLU questionnaire show just how extreme her views are. “She was trying to get to the left of Bernie Sanders. She was trying to get to the left of Elizabeth Warren,” Kaczynski explained. This is why Harris pledged to end immigrant detention altogether and supported taxpayer-funded gender-transition surgeries for detained migrants. She even extended that policy to federal prisoners.

Kaczynski continued, noting that she also “pledged to slash immigration detention by 50%, close all family and private facilities, and decrease funding for ICE, and... ending ICE detainers, with local law enforcement.”

Even Burnett seemed taken aback by how extreme this sounded: “I mean, these are things that, you know, it would be hard to think that you would come up with taxpayer funding, gender transitions for, for detained migrants.”

But Harris’s extreme positions didn’t stop at immigration. According to Kaczynski, Harris also answered “yes” when asked whether she would support the decriminalization of drug possession at the federal level. This is the same woman who now claims her policies have been shaped by “three years of effective governance” in the Biden administration. Yet, she refuses to clarify where she stands on these previous positions.

CNN reached out to the Harris campaign for comment, but unsurprisingly, the campaign refused to answer any questions about the ACLU questionnaire. Instead, they issued a vague statement saying Harris’s positions have evolved over her time in office. But as Kaczynski pointed out, “we don’t know” where she really stands today.

MUST WATCH: Comrade Kamala's record is so extreme, even Erin Burnett couldn't believe it.



"You would be hard to think you would come up with taxpayer-funding gender transitions for detained migrants." pic.twitter.com/6Z1fX4y0WT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 10, 2024

With Tuesday night's debate, Kamala Harris will try hard to divorce herself from the failed Biden-Harris administration and her extreme positions. Clearly, even CNN realizes these are a problem for her.