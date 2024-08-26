Freedom Is Now Just One Election Away From Extinction

Ronald Reagan famously warned us that "freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction." For many, this may have sounded like hyperbole, but in 2024 we find ourselves at a crossroads where that sentiment couldn't be more relevant. This time, freedom isn't just one generation away—it's one election away.

Make no mistake about it, the principles that have defined our nation for over two centuries—limited government, individual liberties, and free-market capitalism—are under siege. But now, the radical left is so emboldened that they no longer even try to hide their intentions; they openly advocate for policies that would fundamentally alter the fabric of our republic. They seek to expand government power, restrict free speech, erode our Second Amendment rights, and impose a socialist economic model that would devastate the American Dream and make freedom a thing of the past.

This election is not just another political contest. If Kamala Harris wins, the America we know and love may cease to exist. Our rights, once taken for granted, could be stripped away. And the freedoms that so many have fought for and died to protect could be lost forever.

We've seen what Democrats do when they control the House, Senate, and White House—they push for radical changes that could reshape this nation and lock in their power. They've relied on the courts to block conservative policies and advance their agenda, and once Biden took office, they wasted no time trying to tip the balance of the Supreme Court by expanding it—what we know as court-packing. Though Biden was coy about this before 2020, he eventually set up a commission to explore the idea. The commission said no, but Biden hasn't given up, and you can bet Harris will pick up where he left off.

And don't forget the Democrats’ push to add states to the Union. They passed a bill to do just that two years ago, backed by Biden, and Harris will certainly try to finish the job if given the chance. They’re also eyeing Puerto Rico as the 52nd state. If D.C and Puerto Rico became states, it would give the Democrats four more senators and several more representatives. It would certainly put a Senate majority out of reach for the GOP for a long time, if not completely.

The Senate is within the GOP's reach this November, but if Democrats keep control, expect the filibuster to be the first casualty. They’ve already tried to scrap it before, and Harris has made it clear she would eliminate the filibuster to push through her agenda, including the Green New Deal. With majorities in both chambers, they'd have no reason to hold back.

So remember, this November isn't just about who sits in the Oval Office—it's about the balance of power across the entire government. Democrats made no secret of the fact that they pressured Joe Biden to step aside, not just because he was unlikely to win but because his presence was hurting their chances in other critical races down the ballot. Now, with Biden out and Kamala Harris in, their prospects for holding the Senate and flipping the House have improved.

The Democrats will not only try to reshape the courts and add states to expand their power. They will transform our elections to cement a permanent Democrat majority.

They've already tried.

In 2021, they tried to pass bills like the Freedom to Vote Act, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and the For the People Act., which aimed to federalize election laws and undermine election integrity. These laws would mandate universal mail-in voting, allow ballots to be accepted long after Election Day, and even abolish the Electoral College. If Harris is elected and Democrats hold the Senate and win back the House, Democrats will try again to get these bills passed, and they may very well succeed.

Donald Trump is the only candidate standing between us and this bleak future. With Harris and Walz, we have the most radical leftist ticket in the history of our country. If Democrats win in November, they will succeed where Joe Biden failed, and we may not be able to recover from it.

