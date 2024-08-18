Another Humiliating Rally for Kamala Harris

Matt Margolis | 10:35 AM on August 18, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Last week, former President Donald Trump spoke to thousands of supporters at his rally in Asheville, North Carolina. According to reports, a venue worker mentioned that the crowd in line appeared to be significantly greater than the capacity of the 2,500-seat theater.

Photos shared to social media show incredibly long lines outside.

“We live in a very liberal city and it’s good to see, finally, people come out and support Trump. It’s amazing to see,” Tim Siryk told WBTV News.

The event kicked off around 4 p.m. at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, with lines stretching down the streets of downtown as eager attendees awaited entry.

Related: Kamala Humiliates Herself Unveiling Her New Economic Policy

Kamala Harris also had a rally in North Carolina last week. On Friday, she was in the liberal city of Raleigh to unveil her economic agenda, and only 250 people reportedly showed up.

"Vice President Kamala Harris addressed a few hundred supporters at a campaign rally in Raleigh Friday afternoon,” WBTV News reported.

Harris’s staff reported that about 250 people were in attendance. The event began around 2:30 p.m. at Wake Tech Community College’s campus.

The rally marked Harris’ eighth visit to N.C. this year alone, and her sixteenth time visiting the state since becoming Vice President.

Harris delivered a major policy speech, outlining her plan to improve the economy.

Of course, seeing is believing.

Interestingly enough, her embattled running mate Tim Walz was not at the rally.

What really makes this interesting, besides the start contrast, is that the Harris-Walz campaign has been trolling Trump over crowd sizes on social media, even sharing deceptive photos/videos that create the impression that Trump can’t pull in a crowd.

The Harris campaign did the same thing earlier this month when they shared a video comparing her rally at the GSU Center in Atlanta on July 30 to Trump’s rally at the same venue days later with empty seats—only the video shared of the Trump rally was taken hours before the event had even started, and video of the actually rally showed it was a packed house.

Some have claimed on social media that the rally was not fully open to the public, however, it’s hard to imagine why a limited event like that would be held in a crucial battleground state, particularly when the Harris-Walz campaign has been trolling Trump on crowd sizes. In the end, when you’re trying to energize supporters, you want as many people showing up as possible. Of course, it is possible that the Harris-Walz campaign was concerned about low turnout.

No matter what the explanation is, it’s a humiliating comparison.

