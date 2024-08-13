We Have an Update on the Presidential Debates

Last week, Donald Trump proposed three debates with Kamala Harris: a debate on Fox News on September 4, a debate on ABC on September 10, and a final debate on NBC on September 25.

Advertisement

"I think it’s very important to have debates, and we’ve agreed with Fox on a date of September 4. We’ve agreed with [ABC]. Fairly full agreement subject to them on September 10. And we’ve agreed with [NBC] on September 25,” Trump said during a press conference from Mar-a-Lago.

"We have spoken to the heads of the networks, and it's all been confirmed, other than some fairly minor details," he said. "The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree."

"I hope she agrees to them," he added. "The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree."

TRUMP CONFIRMS DEBATES!



Now Kamala has to accept. pic.twitter.com/xjrrS3spjg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2024

The candidates previously agreed to the debate on ABC while Biden was a candidate. The Harris campaign tried desperately to claim that Trump was too afraid to debate her, even as her team refused to commit to any more debates at the time. On Tuesday, the campaign finally agreed to more debates. Well, just one. Can you guess which?

"Campaign officials for Vice President Kamala Harris said they would consider debating Donald Trump in Grand Rapids, but first he must demonstrate his willingness to participate in an earlier commitment," reports Michigan Live.

Advertisement

Trump, the Republican nominee in the 2024 race for the presidency, last weekend announced on social media his plans to debate his opponent, Harris, on Wednesday, Sept. 25 in Grand Rapids. On his Truth Social account, Trump said the debate would air on NBC and be anchored by Lester Holt. The Democrat’s campaign is outlining at least one condition that could pave the way for a Grand Rapids showdown with Trump.

The problem with this is that the Harris campaign did not commit to the first debate Trump already agreed to with Fox News, proving that while Trump isn't afraid to appear on an unfriendly network three times, Kamala is too afraid to participate in a debate on Fox News.

“We are open to another debate, and we’ll continue those conversations,” the Harris campaign said in a statement. “But to be clear, any additional debate would be subject to Trump actually showing up on Sept. 10. We’re not playing his games.”

I'm not sure what "games" the Harris campaign thinks Trump is playing, but it's obvious that it's trying to distract from its refusal to participate in the first debate on Fox News. This isn't particularly shocking, considering that Harris is too afraid to take questions even from liberal journalists. Perhaps Trump should have said that Kamala had to agree to all three debates or none, but something tells me that in that case, we wouldn't get any debates at all.

Advertisement

The Harris campaign may also be counting on leftist anti-Trump judge Juan Merchan jailing Trump during his September 18 sentencing hearing so that she won't have to debate him more than once.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!