Kamala's First Unscripted Moment As the Presumptive Nominee Was a Trainwreck

Matt Margolis | 11:22 AM on August 02, 2024
Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP

After nearly two weeks of running a de facto basement campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris finally made an unscripted public appearance, and it went as badly as you probably expected. 

Advertisement

Late Thursday evening, President Joe Biden and Harris greeted three Americans who were held hostage in Russia at Andrews Air Force Base. The White House made a point to broadcast it live on social media.

It was bizarre to watch, especially when Biden initially addressed the media, looking vacant as usual, as Kamala stood in the background, waiting to pounce and make it her moment. When she did, it was pretty bad.

"This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy and strengthening alliances," she told reporters.

Advertisement

And now you see why Kamala has avoided unscripted moments since becoming the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party. 

It's hardly shocking that her first unscripted moment since becoming the presumptive nominee was a disaster, and it no doubt casts an ominous cloud over the future of her campaign. Harris has no public events on Friday.

It looks like Harris is once again going to avoid scenarios where she may have to go unscripted. Shortly after Biden dropped out, unflattering stories about her started leaking, including details about her tumultuous tenure as vice president, including a ridiculously high turnover rate and how she has been "cautious and reluctant to participate in events that weren't tightly controlled."

Advertisement

A report from Axios detailed how in 2022, the White House pushed for Harris to headline the traditional Gridiron Dinner in D.C., but she declined; Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo took her place. In April of that year, she did attend a dinner at the home of D.C. news mogul David Bradley, an event known for its salon-style interaction with journalists and newsmakers. Harris was so anxious about the dinner that her staff conducted a mock dinner beforehand with staffers role-playing as participants. They even contemplated including wine in the practice to simulate the actual event but ultimately chose not to.

Clearly, nothing has changed.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS ELECTION 2024

Recommended

Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week—Never Trumpers Miss the GOP That Loses Edition Stephen Kruiser
The Morning Briefing: I Identify As Disgusted With the Olympics Women's Boxing Mess Stephen Kruiser
Wargaming the Electoral College: Keystone Edition Stephen Green
I'm Sorry You Have a Horrible Medical Condition. Now Stop Punching Women in the Face. Paula Bolyard
Now We Know Exactly How Israel Assassinated Hamas Chief, and I'm Laughing Inappropriately Stephen Green
Harris Is Recycling the 2020 Democrat Campaign Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Remember When the Left Fact-Checked Us to Death Over Big-Tech Interference in 2020?
TDS on Full Display: Another Punk Rock Failure
Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: Taking Refuge From Politics in Science Fiction
Advertisement