Secret Service Director Cheatle Is Getting Destroyed During Oversight Hearing

Matt Margolis | 11:32 AM on July 22, 2024
On Monday, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle went before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee to address the security lapses that led to a 20-year-old gunman nearly killing Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., just over a week ago. It's not going well.

"The Secret Service has a zero-fail mission, but it failed on July 13 and in the days leading up to the rally," Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said in his opening statement. "The Secret Service has thousands of employees and a significant budget, but it has now become the face of incompetence."

Cheatle is still refusing to resign despite admitting in her opening remarks that the Secret Service failed to protect Donald Trump.

"We must learn what happened, and I will move heaven and earth to ensure an incident like July 13 does not happen again," she said. "Thinking about what we should have done differently is never far from my thoughts."

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) brutally called her out for her failure to provide answers to basic questions about what happened and why.

"You didn't get briefed on how many times you turned down the Trump detail when they asked for additional help?" he asked. "You didn't get briefed on that before you came to this hearing knowing you were going to be asked that question!?"

"I am here today because I want to answer questions," she claimed, "but I also want to be cautious—"

"You want to, but you haven't answered — I don't think you've answered one question from the chairman, the ranking member, or me!" Jordan retorted. "We got a lot of other people asking, we'll see if your record improves, but right now you haven't answered, I don't think, any questions."

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) absolutely ripped into Cheatle. "Because Donald Trump is alive — and thank God he is — you look incompetent. If Donald Trump had been killed, you would have looked culpable."

Despite claiming she wanted to answer questions, even Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) couldn't get an answer out of her.

Despite her agency's failures and her utter refusal to answer questions, Cheatle maintains she's the best person to lead the Secret Service.

