Trump’s Security Detail Believes Lack of Resources Was ‘Politically Motivated'

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who previously served as White House physician for both Donald Trump and Barack Obama, revealed during an interview on Fox News Sunday morning that Trump’s security detail has told him that they’ve had trouble getting resources for months. They believe that this was politically motivated.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Jackson released a memo offering details about Trump’s injuries, which Trump posted to Truth Social.

The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear. The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly. Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required.

Jackson’s memo stated that he intends to stay with Trump “throughout the weekend to provide any medical assistance he needs” and will return to Washington, D.C. on Monday.

In an interview with Mario Bartiromo, Jackson explained why he released the memo.

“Just so you know, I put this out because— a couple of things— I wanted people to know that the President is doing well and also wanted people to know that he almost died,” he told Bartiromo. "I mean, if that bullet had been one to two centimeters more towards his head, it would have entered his head and it would have done incredible damage."

Advertisement

Related: It’s Shocking How Many Democrats Think the Trump Assassination Attempt Was Staged

"I hope the Secret Service provides more protection from this point forward, which I think they will,” Jackson said. "I didn't mention to you, but I was in the meeting with the Secret Service director with the president this week, and she has a lot to answer for. She lied. She lied to me in the media, and I asked her specifically if they had backed down or denied resources for the president at any point, and she said, ‘No.' And now we're finding out that that is true."

But the real bombshell from his appearance was what Trump’s security detail told him months ago: "I also talked to President Trump's detail months and months ago, and I asked them if they were doing okay, and they told me they were having trouble getting the resources they needed. And you know, they felt at the time that it was politically motivated."

They felt that it was politically motivated. That Trump received lax security for political reasons is without a doubt the worst possible scenario we could have expected. If partisanship is impacting the kind of security Trump has been receiving, then we need to find out exactly how many people were responsible for this. Was it Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, or was it based on a decision higher up?

Advertisement

Jackson says that an investigation is coming.

"And so we're gonna get the answers to this and she needs — if she could do the right thing, she would step away right now, and she would resign and try to do the right thing. But she's going one way or the other."