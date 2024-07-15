BREAKING: Trump Announces Vice Presidential Pick

Donald Trump has announced his running mate.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Advertisement

Trump's announcement continued:

J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond….

Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance! pic.twitter.com/0fVitpqhFY — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 15, 2024

Trump's decision remained under wraps until the last moment. According to reports, even top officials in the Trump campaign were unaware of his final selection earlier today. This is quite remarkable, considering how leaks plagued Trump's first administration. Some outlets reported Monday that Trump didn't finalize his decision until the last minute, possibly as late as 2:00 p.m. ET.

Vance gained national attention with his 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," which provides a personal account of growing up in a working-class Appalachian family.

Advertisement

Speculation had been rampant for weeks and took on added significance in light of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Saturday. Vance, Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Gov. Youngkin were all spotted in Milwaukee for the convention on Monday, reportedly waiting for the official call.

Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance! pic.twitter.com/0fVitpqhFY — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 15, 2024

Vance is scheduled to address the nation from the Republican National Convention stage during primetime on Wednesday night, followed by Trump's speech on Thursday to conclude the convention.

Stay tuned to PJ Media for ongoing coverage of the Republican National Convention this week. If you'd like to help us take our message of freedom and prosperity to more Americans, please become a supporting VIP member today. You can join right now for $1.63 per month using the promo code MAGA24.