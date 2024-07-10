Trump Made His First Misstep in Weeks

Since the debate, Donald Trump has done pretty much everything right. He has sat back and let the Biden campaign implode. Sure, it seems like Joe Biden is going to survive, but even if he does, he is in a much weaker position than he was before the debate. It has been a true demonstration of Trump's discipline.

For some reason, during his campaign rally at his Doral Golf Course in Florida Tuesday night, Trump challenged Biden to a golf match and offered to give $1 million to the charity of Biden's choice if Biden were to win.

"I'm also officially challenging crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here on Doral's Blue Monster, considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world, one of the great courses of the world," Trump said. "It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history. Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters. And I will even give Joe Biden 10 strokes a side. Ten strokes, that's a lot. That means 20 strokes, in case you don't play golf. And if he wins, I will give the charity of his choice, any charity of his choice, $1 million. And I'll bet you he doesn't take the offer."

Trump challenges Biden to an 18 hole golf match. Says he will give Biden 20 strokes and if he loses will donate $1 million to a charity of Biden’s choice. This is gold: pic.twitter.com/dDb8gcPczJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 10, 2024

Why would Trump do this?

I don't doubt that Trump could win a golf match with Biden. I'm sure that Trump knows that Biden couldn't beat Trump at golf and would never accept such a challenge. Who cares? This is a presidential election; no one cares. Stick to the stuff that matters to the American people and affects their lives. Stop talking about golf and keep the pressure on Biden over his dismal record.

"Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil’ Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf," Biden spokesperson James Singer said in a statement. "We’d challenge Donald Trump to create jobs, but he lost 3 million. We’d challenge Donald Trump to stand up to Putin, but he bent the knee to him. We’d challenge Donald Trump to follow the law, but he breaks it. We’d challenge Donald Trump to not destroy our country, but that’s all his Project 2025 aims to do." Singer added, "Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics – he’s busy leading America and defending the free world. Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself – par for the course."

The golf segment stood out as one of the most awkward moments for Trump during the debate in Atlanta last month. He boasted about winning two club championships while discussing fitness and took a jab at Biden's golf skills, claiming Biden couldn't hit a ball 50 yards. Biden, for his part, didn't help the situation.

"Look, I’d be happy to have a driving contest with him. I got my handicap, which, when I was vice president, down to a 6," he said. "And by the way, I told you before I’m happy to play golf if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?"

"That’s the biggest lie that he’s a 6 handicap, of all," Trump responded.

"I was [an] 8 handicap," Biden insisted.

The crosstalk about golf continued on for a bit until Trump finally put a stop to it by saying, "Let’s not act like children."

Yet for some reason, he couldn't help but challenge Biden to a golf match on Tuesday.

There are more important things at stake in this election than egos. I know there are plenty of people on the right who found this to be an amusing moment, but I didn't.