Bombshell Report Reveals ‘Conspiracy’ to Hide Biden’s Mental Decline

If you thought that post-debate fallout for Joe Biden was coming to end, well, you were wrong. Just like the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan gave the media cover to do their jobs and report the facts, the debate has once again opened the floodgates of negative coverage.

A new bombshell report from New York Magazine exposes with incredibly shocking detail how Biden's health struggles have been kept secret by many who have gotten close to him. The report, headlined "The Conspiracy of Silence to Protect Joe Biden," includes longtime Biden family friends and associates who have decided to speak out after months of denial.

Uniformly, these people were of a similar social strata. They lived and socialized in Washington, New York, and Los Angeles. They did not wish to come forward with their stories. They did not want to blow a whistle. They wished that they could whistle past what they knew and emerge in November victorious and relieved, having helped avoid another four years of Trump. What would happen after that? They couldn’t think that far ahead. Their worries were more immediate. When they discussed what they knew, what they had seen, what they had heard, they literally whispered. They were scared and horrified. But they were also burdened. They needed to talk about it (though not on the record). They needed to know that they were not alone and not crazy. Things were bad, and they knew things were bad, and they knew others must also know things were bad, and yet they would need to pretend, outwardly, that things were fine. The president was fine. The election would be fine. They would be fine. To admit otherwise would mean jeopardizing the future of the country and, well, nobody wanted to be responsible personally or socially for that.

"Those who encountered the president in social settings sometimes left their interactions disturbed. Longtime friends of the Biden family, who spoke to me on the condition of anonymity, were shocked to find that the president did not remember their names," the report continued. "At a White House event last year, a guest recalled, with horror, realizing that the president would not be able to stay for the reception because, it was clear, he would not be able to make it through the reception."

The guest suddenly was in a position where he or she was no longer sure they could vote for Biden, and was now "open to an idea that they had previously dismissed as right-wing propaganda: The president may not really be the acting president after all."

Not being able to recognize his own friends is a huge thing, and we all know that this is a symptom of dementia.

The article goes into disturbing detail about how Biden became increasingly hard to reach, even for official matters. Instead, he seemed "cocooned within mounting layers of bureaucracy, spoken for more than he was speaking or spoken to." At a recent White House event, Biden blankly stared at a Democratic mega-donor until the first lady whispered in his ear, prompting him to repeat her words.

“It hasn’t been good for a long time but it’s gotten so, so much worse,” a witness told Olivia Nuzzi, the author of the article. “So much worse!”

This raised questions about who was truly in charge, with both sides of the aisle reaching the conclusion that a secret group of high-level officials was controlling Biden and planning to replace him as the Democratic nominee.

"Nothing else made sense," Nuzzi wrote. "They were in full agreement."

The author, who followed Biden's 2020 campaign, observed that Biden rarely took questions and was not the type to socialize after events. Despite being a teetotaler, Biden was once more visible and approachable, but something seemed amiss during his interactions with the public.

The article's headline certainly wasn't hyperbole. What Nuzzi details in her article is, quite literally, a conspiracy to hide Joe Biden's mental health problems from the public. Worse yet, because Democrats became so convinced that Donald Trump is evil, they believed keeping Biden's cognitive decline hidden was more important than addressing the fact that the sitting president is the poster boy for invoking the 25th Amendment.