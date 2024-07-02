Carl Bernstein Reveals Scandalous Cover-Up of Biden's Declining Health

Anonymous sources close to President Biden have reportedly witnessed "15, 20 occasions in the last year and a half" similar to what the country saw at last week's presidential debate, legendary journalist Carl Bernstein told Anderson Cooper on Monday night after Biden's brief address to the nation about the Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity.

"These are people, several of them who are very close to President Biden who loved him, have supported him, and among them are some people who would raise a lot of money for him. And they are adamant that what we saw the other night, the Joe Biden we saw, is not a one-off, that there have been 15, 20 occasions in the last year and a half when the president has appeared somewhat as he did in that horror show that we witnessed," Bernstein said. "And what's so significant is the people that this is coming from, and also how many people around the president are aware of such incidents, including some reporters incidentally who have witnessed some of them."

Bernstein continued, "But here we see tonight, that, as these people say, President Biden at his absolute best, and yet these people who have supported him, loved him, campaigned for him, [and] see him often, say that in the last six months particularly, there has been a marked incidence of cognitive decline and physical infirmity."

Cooper then asked if there were concerns expressed during Biden's weeklong debate prep at Camp David.

"What I wonder about is the people who were, you know, working with him at Camp David, allegedly in this intensive debate prep, if there were concerns there about this," he said.

"The debate prep was supervised by Ron Klain, who has been with President Biden for many years," Bernstein explained. "And people I've talked to have all been to Ron Klain in the last year to say, 'We have a problem.' We have a problem, such as we saw the other night, that there have been numerous instances where the president has lost his train of thought. Can't pick it up again."

"There was a fundraiser at which he started at the podium. And then he became very stiff, according to the people there, as if it were almost a kind of rigor mortis," Bernstein continued.

Rigor mortis is what happens to the human body when muscles stiffen in the first day or so after death.

"This was a year ago almost exactly at the old Four Seasons restaurant on Park Avenue. And he became very stiff and a chair had to be brought for him to do the latter part of the event," Bernstein explained. "I think that what these folks are saying and have been saying for a while is, 'Yes, he's great when we see him, as we have tonight. But he also has these inexplicable moments that we're very concerned about and you, Ron Klain, and the First Family, we need to talk about this.' And they've been pushed back repeatedly whenever it's been brought up."

Legendary journalist @carlbernstein joins Anderson with new reporting on the concerns people close to President Biden have had about his health. pic.twitter.com/sKbX1qzEtO — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 2, 2024

What Bernstein is describing here is a scandalous cover-up. It's a cover-up that involves the White House, the Biden campaign, and the mainstream media. Everyone knows Biden isn't healthy, yet those closest to him are doing everything they can to keep Biden in the race and running the country.