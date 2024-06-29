Let’s Not Forget That CNN Fact-Checked Biden’s Debate Lies to Oblivion

So far, the bulk of the post-debate coverage has been focused on Joe Biden's disastrous performance, with many saying it was so bad that Biden needs to drop out. Of course, the media has been desperately trying to balance their coverage of Biden's epic collapse with accusations that Trump was just lying his way through the debate.

But one thing the mainstream media isn’t focusing much (if any) attention on from the debate is the lies that Joe Biden told during the debate.

And, can you believe it, even CNN called out some of his lies.

"The truth is, I’m the only president this century that doesn’t have any – this – this decade – doesn’t have any troops dying anywhere in the world, like he did,” Biden claimed.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale pointed out, "Troops have, of course, died on his watch.” Which is obvious. Biden clearly forgot about the 13 soldiers killed during his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the three soldiers killed in Jordan earlier this year.

Dale then pointed out Biden’s lies about his insulin cap. "He said he has put in a $15 per shot cap on insulin in Medicare,” Dale noted. "It is a $35 a month cap. He said it's a $200 cap on overall drug spending in Medicare. It's $2,000 a year."

Despite pointing out Biden’s errors, Dale did not point out that, upon taking office, Biden froze Trump’s rules to lower the cost of insulin, and eventually rescinded them, only to put forth his own proposal which many pointed out wouldn’t help enough people.

The next big whopper from Biden that CNN deigned to call out was his rhetoric on the border.

"What I’ve done – since I’ve changed the law, what’s happened? I’ve changed it in a way that now you’re in a situation where there are 40 percent fewer people coming across the border illegally,” Biden said. "It’s better than when he left office."

Dale pointed out, "That's generally not true."

Well, that’s an understatement. Border crossings are at historic highs under Joe Biden, but hey, I guess that’s something coming from CNN.

"He said or at least strongly suggested unemployment was at 15% when he took office. It was actually 6.4,” Dale pointed out. "He said Trump wants to get rid of Social Security. Trump doesn't. He said billionaires pay 8.2% in taxes. It's much higher."

Dale also fact-checked another whopper that Biden has been telling for years despite being long debunked.

"All he said was, it’s not that serious,” Biden claimed Trump said of the pandemic. "Just inject a little bleach in your arm. It’d be all right."

For a more thorough debunking of that lie, you can read this fact-check.

And then there was the lie that the Border Patrol Union endorsed him. "No, unions that supported the border bill he'd supported never endorsed him,” Dale pointed out.

The Border Patrol Union even came out to contradict Biden’s claim.

In fairness, Dale also fact-checked Trump, and insisted that Trump told more whoppers than Joe Biden — though Dale’s criteria for what constituted a Trump lie vs. a Biden lie were definitely not equal.



