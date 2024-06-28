What’s Biden’s Excuse for What This Illegal Immigrant Did to a 15-Year-Old Girl?

How many more stories about illegal immigrants committing heinous acts must there be before the radical left realizes that something must be done? It sure feels like we're getting barraged with tragic stories of women and girls being violated and murdered by people that Joe Biden is letting in this country. And the situation is worse than you think.

Last week, Sakir Akkan, 21, an illegal immigrant from Turkey, was arrested in Albany for raping a 15-year-old girl. According to the New York Post, he forced her into the backseat of his car after threatening to beat her with a metal pole.

The victim, who lived in a group home close to where the attack unfolded and was known to cops, suffered scratches on her legs from trying to resist the attack, according to court docs. The teen was cut loose soon after and fled to a nearby residence for help, a police report obtained by The Times Union shows. The suspect was finally nabbed June 18 and slapped with a first-degree rape charge, Albany cops confirmed. Court records show Akkan has an address listed in Troy, NY, but he is not a US citizen. He was arrested by US Border Patrol agents on Nov. 5 last year after crossing into San Diego, California, illegally, a Homeland Security source told The Post. Akkan informed agents he was trying to get to Philadelphia but failed to provide an address. Just days later, he was released on his own recognizance due to a lack of bed space and ordered to appear in a Philadelphia court on Feb. 19, 2025, the source added.

SCOOP: The illegal Turkish migrant arrested for allegedly raping a 15yo girl in upstate NY was "vetted" & released after crossing the border in San Diego in Nov. 2023, per DHS sources.https://t.co/vAO1932LiE — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) June 27, 2024

Consider what this means. Akkan, who shouldn't have been here in the first place, was arrested by the Biden administration in San Diego last year, and was essentially vetted and released. Then he shows up in New York and rapes a teenage girl. Sadly, this is not an isolated incident, and earlier this month, an illegal immigrant was arrested for the rape and murder of a mother of five from Maryland last year. There are plenty of other stories like this, and each is tragic and never would have happened had Biden not opened our southern border.

And there is no excuse for any of it. How can Biden defend what he's done? He can't. You know he'll try, especially during Thursday's debate. We know the White House thinks they can get away with blaming Trump for "exploiting" migrant crime, but this is a crime that would never have happened had it not been for Biden's border policies. So, we have to keep the pressure on, and we'll do our part by continuing to report on the stories that the mainstream media wants to shove under the rug.

