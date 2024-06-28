Trump's Post-Debate Ad Is Absolutely Brilliant and Brutal

Matt Margolis | 12:00 PM on June 28, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Democrats are absolutely terrified about the election now. They hoped Joe Biden's State of the Union address would reset his campaign. It didn't. Their hopes then rested on the riskiest of strategies: after months of refusing to commit to debating Donald Trump, Biden challenged him last month to two debates. It was undoubtedly a Hail Mary strategy, and I suspect the Biden campaign assumed that with their laundry list of terms designed to stack the deck in Biden's favor, Trump would never agree to it.

He did almost immediately, and Thursday night's debate was a bigger disaster than anyone could have predicted. Democrats were hoping for the Joe Biden who showed up to the State of the Union to make an appearance at the debate, and instead, the everyday Joe Biden stood at the podium.

Related: CNN Host: Biden Knew ‘Every One of These Questions Was Coming’ and Still Blew the Debate

"Tonight President Trump delivered the greatest debate performance and victory in history to the largest voter audience in history, making clear exactly how he will improve the lives of every American," campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement. "Over and over President Trump highlighted common-sense plans to reduce inflation, bringing down the costs of groceries, housing, and gas, as well as his plans to bring back his successful first-term policies that kept our southern border secure and free from the wave of Biden Migrant Crimes currently sweeping our country."

Related: Who Thought It Was a Good Idea to Let Biden Debate?

The statement continued:

Joe Biden on the other hand showed exactly why he deserves to be fired. Despite taking a week-long vacation at Camp David to prepare for the debate, Biden was unable to defend his disastrous record on the economy and the border. Throughout the debate Biden lied, invented stories, and could not articulate a single plan to make things less expensive and keep our people safe, choosing instead to change the subject and dwell on the past. Even worse, Biden couldn’t explain why he took a week of vacation at Camp David while 50 ISIS terrorists ran loose in our country. President Trump is spot-on when he says that if Joe Biden is too incompetent to stand trial, then Biden is too incompetent to be President.

Americans are struggling financially. The families of Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, and every other victim of Biden Migrant Crime are grieving. Our country is on fire at home and we stand on the brink of World War III because of Joe Biden’s incompetence. But we can turn it all around, and bring back the American Dream, starting on day one, by reelecting President Donald J. Trump.

The Trump campaign has already released a new ad, and it is brilliant and brutal.

As you can see, the ad features no voiceover, it's just Biden in his own words. His rambling sentences, his blank stares, his freeze-ups, his struggling to get words out. Then, in some cases, you could see Trump's classic reactions to Biden's bumbling.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

