Who Thought It Was a Good Idea to Let Biden Debate?

I have to say, I'm still trying to process the train wreck we just saw at the debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Joe Biden had one job tonight. Just one. He had to prove he was capable of handling the presidency, and I challenge anyone to say with a straight face that he accomplished that Thursday night.

Many of us were expecting that the Joe Biden we were going to see at the debate would look like the Joe Biden we saw at the State of the Union. Well, that guy didn't show up. The Joe Biden we've been seeing every day before the State of the Union, and every day since, is the Joe Biden that showed up to the debate.

And then there's this from when he left:

🚨Zoomed in video of Jill Biden leading Joe off the debate stage.



This is insane. pic.twitter.com/QJhkfetdWz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2024

Yikes.

"At the end of the day, Joe Biden looks like the caricature that conservative media has been painting," Chuck Todd of NBC News admitted. "And there were no clips tonight. Right? This was—you saw before your eyes."

Todd continued, "I've been talking to a lot of leaders in the Democratic Party...There's a full-on panic about this performance. Not like, 'Oh, this is recoverable.' It is more of a 'Okay, he's got to step aside.' There's a lot of that chatter. This is.. this is about as bad of a performance... in order to... that Biden could have delivered if his goal was to try to sort of calm the waters among Democrats."

CHUCK TODD: "Biden looks like the caricature that conservative media has been painting ... you saw it before your eyes!" pic.twitter.com/Cogjqddf7w — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2024

Dr. Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist based in Beverly Hills, Calif., watched the debate and also panned Biden's performance.

"Biden looked like a robotic skeleton," Lieberman told PJ Media. "One couldn't help but wonder if he was going to be able to make it through the whole 90 minutes and he barely did. He may have gotten people's sympathy vote if they saw him as their grandfather stumbling to make sentences that make sense. He had a hollow stare and kept looking down and swaying."

She added, "He looked white as a sheet and I was worried he was going to have a heart attack or stroke and collapse. Some of the drugs they may have given him have side effects that could've raised his heart rate, especially on top of his atrial fibrillation."

Liberal commentator Cenk Uygur didn't mince words and declared, "this thing is over."

"There's no person that has a single brain cell left in their head who thinks a Joe Biden is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump. You would have to be even crazier than Donald Trump to think that this thing is over! I'll guarantee you this. I would bet any—show me a Democratic politician, and I will bet them any amount of money that Joe Biden is going to lose this election if he's the candidate. It's a guaranteed loss."

He wasn't done with his rant.

"Here's the most important election of our lifetimes; you're telling me that democracy is on the line, and you're going to put on a guy who can't even talk? Who can't even sit there and look normal? This thing's a bloodbath. He's gonna get annihilated. ... Now the Democrats have to decide, are they happy to lose? Are they willing to lose because this is a guaranteed loss?"

Who ever thought it would be a good idea for Joe Biden to debate ought to be fired.