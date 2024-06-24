Biden May Be About to Abandon Israel

I’ve said before that Joe Biden has never been much of a friend to Israel, even in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas attack on October 7. His initial public support hurt him politically with the antisemitic wing of his party, and he has gradually shifted his position ever since. The Biden administration has taken increasingly tougher stances on Israel, including sending aid to the terrorist organization Hamas and withholding weapons from Israel, our ally.

A new war between Israel and Hezbollah, another Iran-backed terrorist organization, now looms, and the signal Israel is getting from the United States is: you're on your own.

On Monday, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. C.Q. Brown, warned Israel that if a war with Hezbollah erupts, it can't can't count on the United States for assistance.

According to the Daily Caller, the Biden administration is increasingly worried about escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah breaking out into a full-scale war. Brown highlighted the risk to U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East if such a war were to erupt.

“Think about the second order of effect of any type of operation into Lebanon (where Hezbollah is located), and how that might play out and how it impacts not just the region, but how it impacts our forces in regions as well,” Brown told reporters. Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in low-level skirmishes since last fall, but recent comments from both sides’ leadership have indicated that a full-scale conflict could be seen in the near future. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Channel 14 on Sunday that a diplomatic solution to the hostilities is on the table but Israel “will do what is necessary” to find a resolution. “I can assure the citizens of Israel that if we are required to take on this challenge, we will do it,” Netanyahu told Channel 14, according to the Post. “We can fight on several fronts, and we are also preparing for it.”



The report continues:

Brown said that the U.S. would likely be unable to provide the same level of military assistance that it did in April when Israel and Iran got into a direct conflict with each other, according to the Post.

The skirmish saw Iran fire hundreds of drones and missiles into Israel from directly within Iranian territory — something Tehran almost never does — prompting a swift counter-response from Israel and U.S. forces in the region. The U.S. and Israel successfully shot down nearly all the projectiles fired by Iran, with only a few drones and missiles impacting uninhabited regions.

Brown noted that Iran is likely to back Hezbollah in a conflict with Israel, especially if Hezbollah faces significant threats. He emphasized that Hezbollah's short-range rockets, unlike long-range missiles from Iran, would be harder to intercept due to Lebanon's proximity to Israel.

Does anyone believe this excuse? For months now, Biden has been pandering to the antisemitic wing of his party as he tries to repair the damage that his initial public support of Israel did to his campaign. He has also been pandering to Iran. He tried to restore the Iran nuclear deal and unfroze billions for the terror-sponsoring nation. Is this really about protecting our troops in the Middle East, or is it more pandering to Iran?

I think we all know the answer.